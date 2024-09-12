Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

On-ice sessions begin Sept. 19 at Lenovo Center

16x9 Training Camp Announcement
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the team’s 2024-25 training camp, to be held at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville. The team will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m.

The Hurricanes will skate in two groups during training camp, Teams C1 and C2, but the breakdown of those groups is yet to be determined.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE CAROLINA HURRICANES' COMPLETE 2024 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Practices and morning skates during training camp will be open to the media, and all skates held at Invisalign Arena will also be open to the public. Media will be permitted to enter the Hurricanes’ locker rooms for player availability following each on-ice session, and Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour will be available following the final player availability each day.

