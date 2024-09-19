Hurricanes Home Arena Officially Re-Named Lenovo Center

RALEIGH, N.C. - Please be advised that the home of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes should now be referred to as the Lenovo Center.

Media can access Lenovo Center logos and photographs from today’s unveiling by visiting this link.

Lenovo is a Fortune Global 500 technology company with deep ties to North Carolina since 2005. One of the company’s two global headquarters is located in Morrisville, North Carolina. Lenovo is one of the largest employers in the Triangle region, with an estimated $1.5 billion economic and fiscal impact in North Carolina each year. Lenovo also supports the local community through philanthropic giving, employee volunteering, and community engagement initiatives.

Lenovo has been a partner of the Carolina Hurricanes since 2010 and has previously been the team’s helmet decal sponsor. As part of the expanded partnership, Lenovo will be the official technology partner of the Hurricanes and the organization will implement Lenovo technology throughout the arena and in its operations to enhance the fan experience.