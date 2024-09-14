Prospects Showcase: Six-Goal Third Period Leads Canes Past Cats

BELLEVUE, Tenn. - It took the Carolina Hurricanes' prospects a bit to get going on Saturday, but when they did they got going in a major way, coming from behind to beat the Florida Panthers by a score of 7-3.

• Pre-Game •

After splitting goaltending responsibilities on Friday, Yaniv Perets was tabbed for the start today.

On the blue line, Bryce Montgomery drew in for Domenick Fensore (precautionary).

• First Period •

It was a tough start for up-and-coming talent, quickly falling behind 2-0.

The Canes were also shorthanded three times, and because of that, had created next to no offense.

• Second Period •

After a difficult first 30 minutes finally passed by, the group got their engine started for a strong back half of the period. Coming out of the mid-period ice scrape, Noel Gunler and Scott Morrow set up Captain Ronan Seeley to bring Carolina within one.

• Third Period •

In the third, the team put the pedal to the metal. 2022 second round pick Gleb Trikozov scored three goals in a matter of just 6:08, quickly springboarding Carolina into the lead.

Scott Morrow followed with a power play goal, and then Bradly Nadeau and Bryce Montgomery added insurance, completing the impressive victory.

• Shootout •

Each team scored just once in the skills competition, highlighted by a cheeky five-hole success from Jackson Blake.