Prospects Showcase: Six-Goal Third Period Leads Canes Past Cats

Trikozov records hat trick separated by just 6:08

9.14.24 Prospects Recap
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

BELLEVUE, Tenn. - It took the Carolina Hurricanes' prospects a bit to get going on Saturday, but when they did they got going in a major way, coming from behind to beat the Florida Panthers by a score of 7-3.

• Pre-Game •

After splitting goaltending responsibilities on Friday, Yaniv Perets was tabbed for the start today.

On the blue line, Bryce Montgomery drew in for Domenick Fensore (precautionary).

• First Period •

It was a tough start for up-and-coming talent, quickly falling behind 2-0.

The Canes were also shorthanded three times, and because of that, had created next to no offense.

• Second Period •

After a difficult first 30 minutes finally passed by, the group got their engine started for a strong back half of the period. Coming out of the mid-period ice scrape, Noel Gunler and Scott Morrow set up Captain Ronan Seeley to bring Carolina within one.

• Third Period •

In the third, the team put the pedal to the metal. 2022 second round pick Gleb Trikozov scored three goals in a matter of just 6:08, quickly springboarding Carolina into the lead.

Scott Morrow followed with a power play goal, and then Bradly Nadeau and Bryce Montgomery added insurance, completing the impressive victory.

• Shootout •

Each team scored just once in the skills competition, highlighted by a cheeky five-hole success from Jackson Blake.

They Said It...

Chicago Wolves Assistant Coach Spiros Anastas on what wasn't working at the start...

"We were 'in-between' every play. Whether it was the forecheck or in the defensive zone, we just weren't interested in being as engaged as we need to be. It was another learning lesson for the young guys that when you're 'in between' like that, you're just making the game harder for yourself. We had some extended d-zone shifts and we ended up chasing the game early."

Chicago Wolves Assistant Coach Spiros Anastas on what changed for the final 30 minutes...

"We bought into doing things right. We were winning a lot more puck battles, including races on the forecheck and being first to the puck. Our defense in particular, we committed to going D-to-D and up, moving pucks as quickly as we could. When you play with that pace, especially with the skill we have up front, it's really hard to play against. We got them on their heels and we capitalized on our opportunities. We also drew penalties because of it. When your power play gets you two goals in the third, that's also helpful."

Unofficial Scoring

• First Period •

N/A

• Second Period •

10:46 - Seeley from Morrow and Gunler

• Third Period •

3:57 - Trikozov from Blake and Brind’Amour

6:30 - Trikozov from Morrow

10:05 - Trikozov from Lockhart and Gunler (PPG)

13:54 - Morrow from Unger Sorum and Blake (PPG)

15:39 - Nadeau from Heimosalmi and Unger Sorum

18:16 - Montgomery from Honka and Lavoie

• Shootout •

Trikozov - No Goal

Felix Unger Sorum - No Goal

Jackson Blake - Goal

Connor Lockhart - No Goal

Bryce Montgomery - No Goal

• Game Totals •

Trikozov - 3 G

Morrow - 1 G, 2 A

Blake - 2 A

Gunler - 2 A

Unger Sorum - 2 A

Montgomery - 1 G

Brind'Amour - 1 A

Honka - 1 A

Lavoie - 1 A

Lockhart - 1 A

Perets - 28 Saves on 31 Shots

• Showcase Totals •

Gunler - 1 G, 4 A

Unger Sorum - 2 G, 2 A

Trikozov - 3 G

Morrow - 1 G, 2 A

Lavoie - 2 G, 1 A

Blake - 2 A

Honka - 2 A

Lockhart - 2 A

Robidas - 1 G, 1 A

Montgomery - 1 G

Verreault - 1 G

Brind'Amour - 1 A

Nadeau - 1 A

Seeley - 1 A

Perets - 38 Saves on 42 Shots (4/5 in the shootout)

Khazheyev - 13 Saves on 16 Shots (4/5 in the shootout)

What's Next?

The prospects are scheduled to be off on Sunday and will close out their three-game schedule against the hosting Nashville Predators on Monday.

That game can be streamed live on Hurricanes.com beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

