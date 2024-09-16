Prospects Showcase: Canes Close Out Event Against Predators

Morrow records multiple points and Trikozov scores team-leading fourth goal

9.16.24 Showcase Loss
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

BELLEVUE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered their first and only loss of the 2024 Prospects Showcase on Monday, falling 5-4 to the Nashville Predators.

• Pre-Game •

After Yaniv Perets played the full game on Saturday, 2023 fifth round pick Ruslan Khazheyev was called upon to play the 60 minutes today.

In front of him, Domenick Fensore was back on the blue line after being held out in the team's win over Florida for precautionary reasons.

• First Period •

Like Saturday, the prospects fell behind 2-0 quickly. It was another tough start, but one that they recovered from once again.

• Second Period •

Pushing back during the middle 20, invitee Antonin Verreault and Gleb Trikozov tied it up for Carolina. For Trikozov, it was his fourth goal of the tournament.

Nashville had a quick response to Trikozov's tally though, reclaiming their lead before the end of 40 minutes.

• Third Period •

3-2 going to the finish, the Canes were able to keep it close, but not able to tie things up again. Skyler Brind'Amour made it a 4-3 game and Scott Morrow struck with the extra attacker on, however, it was too little, too late.

When the final horn sounded, it reflected 5-4 in favor of the home team.

• Shootout •

The Canes had no fortune in the skills competition today, and Khazheyev was beaten on 2/5 attempts.

They Said It...

Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott on today's game...

"I liked our compete level. It would've been nice to see a little bit more killer instinct on our scoring chances and we got punished for some mistakes defensively. It was a nice job to claw back into the game after falling behind 2-0, but it was disappointing to not be able to take the lead at any point."

Chicago Wolves Video Coach John Stanier offering perspective on the team's growth together in a short few days...

"I thought we really bought into our structure. We were executing the way we wanted. After reviewing video and having meetings this week, we really started to gel in this final game and execute the way that we wanted throughout the tournament."

Carolina Hurricanes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke on the group's performance in the tournament as whole...

"I think the group played well. Obviously, you can see the high skill level from the guys here and that's what we expect. It was great to see that. At the same point, the tournament's really about getting them ready for the next level. It's about them getting an understanding of what we expect and trying to put them in the best position to have success at the next level."

Unofficial Scoring

• First Period •

N/A

• Second Period •

4:46 - Verreault from Morrow and Brind’Amour

9:57 - Trikozov from Panwar and Robidas

• Third Period •

5:54 - Brind’Amour from Trikozov and Blake

17:33 - Morrow from Verreault and Lavoie (6-on-4)

• Shootout •

Fensore - No Goal

Lavoie - No Goal

Panwar - No Goal

Morrow - No Goal

Brind'Amour - No Goal

• Game Totals •

Brind'Amour - 1 G, 1 A

Morrow - 1G, 1 A

Trikozov - 1 G, 1 A

Verreault - 1 G, 1 A

Blake - 1 A

Lavoie - 1 A

Panwar - 1 A

Robidas - 1 A

Khazheyev - 24 Saves on 29 Shots

• Unofficial Showcase Totals (Three Games) •

Trikozov - 4 G, 1 A

Gunler - 1 G, 4 A

Morrow - 2 G, 3 A

Lavoie - 2 G, 2 A

Unger Sorum - 2 G, 2 A

Verreault - 2 G, 1 A

Brind'Amour - 1 G, 2 A

Robidas - 1 G, 2 A

Blake - 3 A

Honka - 2 A

Lockhart - 2 A

Nadeau - 1 G, 1 A

Montgomery - 1 G

Heimosalmi - 1 A

Panwar - 1 A

Seeley - 1 A

Perets - 38 Saves on 42 Shots (4/5 in the shootout)

Khazheyev - 37 Saves on 45 Shots (7/10 in the shootout)

What's Next?

Training Camp!

The group will fly home immediately post-game and have Tuesday off before the off-ice portion of things gets rolling for the big club on Wednesday. The first on-ice session is set for Thursday.

To view the full schedule, click here.

