Prospects Showcase: Canes Close Out Event Against Predators

BELLEVUE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered their first and only loss of the 2024 Prospects Showcase on Monday, falling 5-4 to the Nashville Predators.

• Pre-Game •

After Yaniv Perets played the full game on Saturday, 2023 fifth round pick Ruslan Khazheyev was called upon to play the 60 minutes today.

In front of him, Domenick Fensore was back on the blue line after being held out in the team's win over Florida for precautionary reasons.

• First Period •

Like Saturday, the prospects fell behind 2-0 quickly. It was another tough start, but one that they recovered from once again.

• Second Period •

Pushing back during the middle 20, invitee Antonin Verreault and Gleb Trikozov tied it up for Carolina. For Trikozov, it was his fourth goal of the tournament.

Nashville had a quick response to Trikozov's tally though, reclaiming their lead before the end of 40 minutes.

• Third Period •

3-2 going to the finish, the Canes were able to keep it close, but not able to tie things up again. Skyler Brind'Amour made it a 4-3 game and Scott Morrow struck with the extra attacker on, however, it was too little, too late.

When the final horn sounded, it reflected 5-4 in favor of the home team.

• Shootout •

The Canes had no fortune in the skills competition today, and Khazheyev was beaten on 2/5 attempts.