ST. LOUIS, MO. - The Carolina Hurricanes put their depth to the test and came out victorious on Friday as they picked up a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Canes Beat Blues In Morrow's Debut
Guentzel extends his point streak to seven games as Carolina eliminates St. Louis from playoff contention
Welcome, Scott...
Kicking off a three-game road trip to round out their regular season, the Canes did so with an NHL debut and an amended lineup.
2021 second-round draft pick Scott Morrow was tapped to draw in for the very first time, just 10 days after signing his entry-level contract with the team.
The 21-year-old skated alongside Dmitry Orlov, one of several changes against a St. Louis team that needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
With Carolina already having their postseason spot locked up, Rod Brind'Amour elected to give a few regulars a maintenance night. Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, Jordan Staal, and Teuvo Teravainen all watched tonight's contest from the press box, while Tony DeAngelo, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux, and Morrow all laced them up.
When the action got underway, Frederik Andersen was the star of the show early.
Including a save of the year candidate, he kept his team from falling behind during the early portions of the contest.
Although St. Louis did eventually get the game's first goal it didn't take long for Carolina to come up with a response.
The Blues' game-opening tally came with just 2:26 to go in the opening frame and it looked like they were going to head back to the locker room with the lead. However, Jordan Martinook answered back 1:25 later, knotting things up at 1-1.
Call And Response Once Again...
In the second, an early power play for St. Louis allowed them to retake the lead, but again, Carolina didn't let it last long.
This time it took just 2:26 for the visitors to strip away that advantage, this time as Seth Jarvis snapped one past Jordan Binnington.
Working in one-on-four, #24 didn't have much room but he didn't need it for his 31st of the season.
As the period progressed the Canes got to more of their game, going back to their locker room after outshooting the Blues 18-6.
Slavo In St. Louis...
Moving to the finish, momentum was in Carolina's favor, but all it was going to take was one shot for either side to take the all-important lead.
Midway through the frame, Jaccob Slavin emerged as the guy with that shot on his stick.
A perfectly placed pass from Sebastian Aho put #74 in position to slide home the game-winner, ending the Blues' playoff hopes.
Jake Guentzel put home a pair of empty net goals to close things out, giving Carolina their 51st win of the season, 5-2.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on earning the win despite being without a few important players...
"We're missing four guys that are big parts of our group, but other guys get an opportunity to show what they can do. I still think our top guys were good tonight, which you have to have. I keep saying it, but the goaltending has really just been superb and that's a big deal."
Jaccob Slavin touching on the group maybe not having their best opening period, but being able to build a game as things went along...
"They came out hard, they came out strong and there was desperation from them. I think we got off to a slow start but we were able to match it eventually. Obviously, Freddie made some really big saves in the first period to keep us in it and we just competed."
Scott Morrow after his first pro game...
"It's pretty awesome. I'm glad I got to get it out of the way. The first couple of shifts were fast, but then I feel like I adjusted pretty quick, so I was happy with it."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly to Chicago post-game ahead of their Sunday meeting with the Blackhawks. They are scheduled to practice on Saturday afternoon.
Worth A Click
Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game
2023 First Round Pick Nadeau Signed To Entry-Level Contract
Canes Sign Trikozov To Entry-Level Contract
Round One Playoff Tickets On Sale Now
Blake Named Hobey Baker Finalist
Morrow 'Ready To Learn' After Joining Canes
Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract
Canes Clinch Sixth Consecutive Playoff Berth