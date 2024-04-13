Canes Beat Blues In Morrow's Debut

Welcome, Scott...

Kicking off a three-game road trip to round out their regular season, the Canes did so with an NHL debut and an amended lineup.

2021 second-round draft pick Scott Morrow was tapped to draw in for the very first time, just 10 days after signing his entry-level contract with the team.

The 21-year-old skated alongside Dmitry Orlov, one of several changes against a St. Louis team that needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With Carolina already having their postseason spot locked up, Rod Brind'Amour elected to give a few regulars a maintenance night. Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, Jordan Staal, and Teuvo Teravainen all watched tonight's contest from the press box, while Tony DeAngelo, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux, and Morrow all laced them up.

When the action got underway, Frederik Andersen was the star of the show early.

Including a save of the year candidate, he kept his team from falling behind during the early portions of the contest.

Although St. Louis did eventually get the game's first goal it didn't take long for Carolina to come up with a response.

The Blues' game-opening tally came with just 2:26 to go in the opening frame and it looked like they were going to head back to the locker room with the lead. However, Jordan Martinook answered back 1:25 later, knotting things up at 1-1.