Canes Sign Morrow To Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Scott Morrow to a three-year, entry-level contract. Morrow will receive $807,500 at the NHL level in 2023-24 and $832,500 at the NHL level in 2024-25 and 2025-26. He will receive $80,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for all three seasons, and the deal will include a signing bonus of $277,500.

"Scott is a dynamic, offensive-minded defenseman who has consistently been one of the top-performing blueliners in college hockey,” said Waddell. “He has shown the drive and dedication to graduate in three years, and we look forward to seeing the next steps in his development.”

Morrow, 21, registered 30 points (6g, 24a) in 37 collegiate games with UMass this season, ranking third in scoring among Hockey East defensemen and earning conference Third-Team All-Star honors. He led all Minutemen skaters in assists and points, including a team-high 16 points (2g, 14a) in 24 conference games. The 6’2”, 195-pound defenseman has tallied 94 points (28g, 66a) in 109 games over three seasons at UMass, including a career-high 33 points (13g, 20a) in 37 games as a freshman in 2021-22. Morrow led all Hockey East blueliners in goals and points as a freshman, earning selection to the conference’s First All-Star Team and becoming the first freshman in program history to receive First-Team All-American honors. He also recorded 31 points (9g, 22a) in 35 games as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named a Hockey East Second-Team All-Star, and he is the first defenseman to reach the 30-point mark in three different seasons at UMass. Morrow also tallied one assist in two USHL games with Youngstown in 2019-20 and played six USHL playoff games with Fargo in 2020-21. He played three seasons of prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s from 2018-21, posting 167 points (45g, 122a) in 129 games. The Darien, Conn., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.