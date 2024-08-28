Canes Announce Wolves Assistant Coaches

Price, Anastas and Stanier join Cam Abbott’s staff

IMG_6047
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Darren Yorke, Associate General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and General Manager of the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, today announced that the organization has hired Dan Price and Spiros Anastas as assistant coaches and John Stanier as video coach for the Wolves, Carolina’s AHL affiliate. In Chicago, they will work with Cam Abbott, who was previously announced as the team’s new head coach.

Price joins the Wolves after eight seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals, the final seven of which were as head coach. Prior to joining Victoria, Price worked as an assistant coach for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues of Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), as well as the WHL’s Tri-City Americans and Chilliwack Bruins. A graduate of the University of Saskatchewan’s School of Law, Price also gained experience as a scout for the Regina Pats (WHL), an assistant coach for Team Pacific at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, and as head coach and general manager of the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Drumheller Dragons.

Anastas most recently worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose during the 2023-24 season. The Toronto native has also gained head coaching experience in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays, in CIS with the University of Lethbridge, and in international competition with Serbia, Estonia and South Korea. He previously worked as an assistant coach in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2013.

Stanier joins Chicago after serving as video coach for the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67’s for the past two seasons. The Carp, Ont., native is a graduate of Laurentian University’s Sports Administration program.

Worth A Click

Andersen To Represent Denmark In Olympic Qualifier

2024-25 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes Hire Dellow, Promote Yorke

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 11th Annual Canes 5K

Eric Staal Announces Retirement, Number To Be Retired

Necas Signed To Two-Year Contract

Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

News Feed

Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster

Hurricanes Launching New Marketplace Travel Platform, 'Canes Travel'

Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 13

Andersen To Represent Denmark In Olympic Qualifier

Canes Hire Tyler Dellow as Assistant General Manager

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 11th Annual Canes 5K

Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Eric Staal Signs One-Day Contract, Retires From NHL

Canes Agree to Terms with Necas

Canes Announce Working Agreement With Bloomington Bison

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Kuznetsov Clears Unconditional Waivers, Contract Terminated

Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

Canes Place Kuznetsov On Unconditional Waivers

Canes Sign Badinka To Entry-Level Contract

Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC