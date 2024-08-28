Canes Announce Wolves Assistant Coaches

RALEIGH, NC. - Darren Yorke, Associate General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and General Manager of the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, today announced that the organization has hired Dan Price and Spiros Anastas as assistant coaches and John Stanier as video coach for the Wolves, Carolina’s AHL affiliate. In Chicago, they will work with Cam Abbott, who was previously announced as the team’s new head coach.

Price joins the Wolves after eight seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals, the final seven of which were as head coach. Prior to joining Victoria, Price worked as an assistant coach for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues of Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS), as well as the WHL’s Tri-City Americans and Chilliwack Bruins. A graduate of the University of Saskatchewan’s School of Law, Price also gained experience as a scout for the Regina Pats (WHL), an assistant coach for Team Pacific at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, and as head coach and general manager of the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Drumheller Dragons.

Anastas most recently worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose during the 2023-24 season. The Toronto native has also gained head coaching experience in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays, in CIS with the University of Lethbridge, and in international competition with Serbia, Estonia and South Korea. He previously worked as an assistant coach in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2013.

Stanier joins Chicago after serving as video coach for the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Ottawa 67’s for the past two seasons. The Carp, Ont., native is a graduate of Laurentian University’s Sports Administration program.