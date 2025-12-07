Recap: Blake, Ehlers Shine As Canes Power Past Preds

RALEIGH, N.C. - With Jackson Blake (2G, 1A) and Nikolaj Ehlers (1G, 2A) leading the way offensively, the Carolina Hurricanes flattened the Nashville Predators 6-3 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Seeking a bright start after falling behind early in their last outing, the Canes got a boost from their power play with two tallies in the first 10 minutes.

The first of those came off the skate of Taylor Hall, who was credited with the goal after getting a piece of Blake's stuff attempt at the post at 8:01. The second arrived just under two minutes later, with Ehlers hammering home a one-timer from the right circle off a Seth Jarvis setup for Carolina's first 5-on-3 goal of the year.

After William Carrier's second of the season stretched the lead to three just before the break, Blake made it four with a highlight-reel effort late in the middle frame. Weaving through the Nashville defense on a rush chance, the 22-year-old tucked a slick backhand finish past Juuse Saros for his first of two credited goals on the night.

Once Sebastian Aho picked up Carolina's fifth of the night on a breakaway 4:45 into the third, things got a little loose for the home club, allowing Nashville to pick up three goals in the final 15 minutes. In the midst of that, though, the line of Blake, Ehlers and Logan Stankoven managed to tack on a sixth, with Blake potting a rebound at 8:12 after all three players had taken a whack at it.

Brandon Bussi turned in another stout showing for his sixth straight win between the pipes, turning aside 19 of 22 shots to move to 8-1-0 in his career.