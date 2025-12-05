Preview: December 6 vs. Nashville

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes open a busy stretch of three games in four nights by hosting the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

---

When: Saturday, Dec. 6

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 16-8-2 (34 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Dec. 4

---

Predators Record: 10-13-4 (24 Points, 8th - Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 2-1 OT Win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Dec. 4