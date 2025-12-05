Preview: December 6 vs. Nashville

Canes kick off set of back-to-back games against Western Conference competition

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes open a busy stretch of three games in four nights by hosting the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

---

When: Saturday, Dec. 6

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 16-8-2 (34 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Dec. 4

---

Predators Record: 10-13-4 (24 Points, 8th - Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 2-1 OT Win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Dec. 4

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes lacked a 'spark' on Thursday, conceding five goals for just the second time this season in a 5-1 loss to the Leafs.
  • Seth Jarvis potted his team-leading 16th goal of the season, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Sebastian Aho each recorded an assist.

Getting Healthier...

  • Injuries have been the dominant storyline through the Canes' 16-8-2 start, but the team could get two mainstays back in their lineup tonight.
  • K'Andre Miller missed Thursday's loss due to illness, but was a full participant in Friday's practice, working alongside Sean Walker once again.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who has been out since Nov. 14 with an ankle injury, graduated from a no-contact sweater to a regular jersey at practice earlier this week and worked between Taylor Hall and Eric Robinson at Friday's skate.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) also returning to practice this week, Carolina could have its full battery of goaltenders available for tonight's tilt, leaving a potential choice between Kochetkov, Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi.
  • Andersen got the nod on Thursday, stopping 19 of 23 shots but falling for the sixth time in as many starts. Bussi, meanwhile, started the team's prior two games, turning aside 28 of 29 shots in that span and picking up his first NHL shutout last Sunday
  • Brind'Amour said on Friday that Kochetkov has been "practicing well," but left his status up in the air: "It's kind of in (the players') hands... When they say that they can play, then we'll make that determination. Until that time, I don't know. But he looks good to me."
  • When available, Kochetkov has been stellar, going 4-0, with one shutout and coming within 10 seconds of another in Boston on Nov. 17.

On The Other Side...

  • Early-season struggles have the Predators sitting at the bottom of the Central Division, but they arrive in Raleigh with four wins in their last five games.
  • Ryan O'Reilly has set the pace offensively, notching eight points in that five-game span and leading the team in scoring this season with 21 points in 27 games. Fourth-year forward Luke Evangelista has also shone lately, notching three multi-point performances in his last five outings.
  • In net, Juuse Saros has gotten the lion's share of starts, picking up wins in each of his last three. After making 31 saves in Tuesday's OT win in Florida, though, Saros may get the night off in favor of Justus Annunen, who is 1-4-1 on the year.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller missed the game on Dec. 4 due to illness but returned to practice with the team on Friday.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was scheduled to start on Nov. 21 in Winnipeg, but "didn't feel right" at morning skate. He has not dressed for a game since then, but returned to practice on Dec. 2.
  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left the game on Nov. 14 with a lower-body concern. Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the injury is not considered long-term, though Kotkaniemi was placed on IR on Nov. 25. He resumed skating with the team on Nov. 26 and has worked in each practice since.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21. On Dec. 2, he returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater, but was called "not close to returning."

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

