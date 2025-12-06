Projected Lineup: December 6 vs. Nashville

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes could have Jesperi Kotkaniemi and K'Andre Miller back in their lineup on Saturday when they face the Nashville Predators.

Miller missed Wednesday's loss to Toronto as he was the latest member of the locker room to battle an illness. A huge part of the blue line in his first year with the team, only Sean Walker (23:17) has played more average minutes per game than Miller (23:02).

Kotkaniemi has been sidelined since Nov. 14 with a lower-body injury. At Friday's practice, he worked between Taylor Hall and Eric Robinson.

Behind the cast of skaters, Brandon Bussi will try to continue his incredible start to his NHL career. 7-1 through his first eight appearances, his record shows five wins in a row, including his first shutout in his last time out.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Hall - Jankowski/Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | Day-To-Day)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker