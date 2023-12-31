Aho Adds Three More Points As Canes Beat Toronto

Welcome Back...

Entering winners of their last two, the Canes arrived north of the border hoping to send their streak rolling into 2024.

The first visit back to Toronto for Michael Bunting since signing with Carolina this summer, #58 welcomed himself back before the Scotiabank Arena crowd had the opportunity to do so.

After Martin Necas drew a hooking call just 1:47 in, the Canes' power play extended their scorching streak, scoring for the seventh time in the last 14 tries. Seth Jarvis made a fantastic play along the wall to get the puck to Aho, who kicked off his evening by setting up Bunting in front.

The lone goal of the first period, the tally allowed the Canes to play with the lead and give Pyotr Kochetkov the opportunity to settle into the contest.