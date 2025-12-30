Preds Year in Review: Best of 2025

A total of 43 games will remain in the 2025-26 campaign for the Nashville Predators when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, but as 2025 comes to a close, there’s plenty worth looking back on.

From a Golden Hall and Gold medals to a four-goal game and a college football legend, the past 365 days had a little bit of everything for the Preds.

So, as we say farewell to the year that was and look ahead to even more victories in 2026, enjoy a look back at the top Preds moments from 2025.

Preds Record 1,000th Victory in Franchise History:

Every organization reaches the mark at some point, but not many have done so faster than the Preds.

WIth a 5-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights just two weeks into the new year, Nashville collected the 1,000th regular season win in club history. Per NHL Stats, the Predators became the 27th franchise to reach the milestone at the time and also became the second-fastest franchise (2,020 games played) to reach the milestone behind the Flyers (2,018 GP).

“It’s really amazing, actually, to be part of two different big events in different ways,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette, who also scored Nashville’s first-ever goal, said following the win. “I’ve been really grateful for my career to be able to do some certain things, and that definitely is one. You go through this hockey life that I've gone through, and you sometimes look back…every day this year, you're looking forward, but to be part of that is really special, and I think I'm very grateful for having that opportunity, and the people that let me have that opportunity.”

Poile, Weber, Rinne Become Inaugural Class of Preds Golden Hall:

Just one day later, three pillars in Nashville franchise history received a worthy honor.

David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne became the first three members of the Predators Golden Hall, a shrine established to honor those who have helped make the franchise what it is today.

Poile, the team’s first and only Hall-of-Fame general manager through the original 25 years, Weber, the Hall-of-Fame defenseman who embodied what it meant to be a captain in the NHL, and Rinne, the franchise’s greatest - and most beloved - goaltender, were deservedly the first trio to be enshrined in the team’s Hall.