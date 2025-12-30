Preds Year in Review: Best of 2025

Look Back at the Top Moments of 2025 in Nashville and Beyond

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 11: Roman Josi #59 congratulates Juuse Saros #74 of the Nashville Predators on a 7-2 win against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on December 11, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

A total of 43 games will remain in the 2025-26 campaign for the Nashville Predators when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, but as 2025 comes to a close, there’s plenty worth looking back on.

From a Golden Hall and Gold medals to a four-goal game and a college football legend, the past 365 days had a little bit of everything for the Preds.

So, as we say farewell to the year that was and look ahead to even more victories in 2026, enjoy a look back at the top Preds moments from 2025.

Preds Record 1,000th Victory in Franchise History:

Every organization reaches the mark at some point, but not many have done so faster than the Preds.

WIth a 5-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights just two weeks into the new year, Nashville collected the 1,000th regular season win in club history. Per NHL Stats, the Predators became the 27th franchise to reach the milestone at the time and also became the second-fastest franchise (2,020 games played) to reach the milestone behind the Flyers (2,018 GP).

“It’s really amazing, actually, to be part of two different big events in different ways,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette, who also scored Nashville’s first-ever goal, said following the win. “I’ve been really grateful for my career to be able to do some certain things, and that definitely is one. You go through this hockey life that I've gone through, and you sometimes look back…every day this year, you're looking forward, but to be part of that is really special, and I think I'm very grateful for having that opportunity, and the people that let me have that opportunity.”

Poile, Weber, Rinne Become Inaugural Class of Preds Golden Hall:

Just one day later, three pillars in Nashville franchise history received a worthy honor.

David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne became the first three members of the Predators Golden Hall, a shrine established to honor those who have helped make the franchise what it is today.

Poile, the team’s first and only Hall-of-Fame general manager through the original 25 years, Weber, the Hall-of-Fame defenseman who embodied what it meant to be a captain in the NHL, and Rinne, the franchise’s greatest - and most beloved - goaltender, were deservedly the first trio to be enshrined in the team’s Hall.

“Pretty much every team, after a certain period of time, creates their own Hall of Fame,” Preds CEO Sean Henry said. “We talk about our golden moments and golden memories all the time, and we started talking about, ‘OK, who should be the first class?’ You start looking through it, and I don't know if you can find three better people… This initial theme really is who are the standard bearers of our organization? If we’ve got a Mount Rushmore, these three guys are definitely on it.

“Combined with what David Poile has done for this team and this city, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne really showed the world what it meant to be a Nashville Predator.”

Preds Complete First Four-Goal Comeback in Franchise History:

Ideally, the Predators would never be down by four goals at any point - but it didn’t matter on Jan. 21 with San Jose in town.

Nashville came all the way back to defeat the Sharks by a 7-5 final at Bridgestone Arena to complete their first four-goal comeback win in franchise history. Seven different goal scorers - Tommy Novak, Fedor Svechkov, Justin Barron, Jonathan Marchessault, Roman Josi, Nick Blankenburg and Filip Forsberg - found the back of the net for Nashville, and Justus Annunen made 15 saves in relief to give the Preds their 14th consecutive game with at least a point against the Sharks at the time.

“It comes from our group,” Brunette said of the belief to come back. “You're proud of them. They haven't given up all year, and they haven't given up in that game, and they kept pushing for this. It’s nothing I did. They did it all, and they wanted it and they went out and got it.”

Preds Announce Exciting Plans to Upgrade, Transform Bridgestone Arena:

The home of the Nashville Predators is about to undergo its most significant - and just plain awesome - transformation since ground first broke three decades earlier.

On April 23, the Preds announced a $650 million plan to upgrade Bridgestone Arena over the next five years - a project that will see the building add approximately 170,000 square feet along with a modernization of a landmark that has become part of the fabric of Nashville’s legendary Broadway.

The Arena will see roughly $1 billion in improvements - inclusive of a hotel built as the tower at the corner of Rep. John Lewis Way and Demonbreun St. - over the next 15 to 20 years with the goal of enhancing the fan experience and allowing the building to remain not only a fixture in Music City, but also the envy of the sports and entertainment world.

“That's our core goal at the end of the day, is to take care of all the folks that come to the building and make their experience that much better,” Predators and Bridgestone Arena Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Clayton said. “We want to make [the Arena] as vibrant and energetic as Broadway is.”

Skjei, McCarron, Preds Staff Win Gold With Team USA at IIHF World Championship:

The Americans - and a few Preds - prevailed at the Men's World Championship last spring.

On May 25, Predators defenseman Brady Skjei, forward Michael McCarron, Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty, Video Coach Lawrence Feloney and Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers all earned a Gold medal as the United States captured Gold at the World Championship for the first time in 92 years.

Kealty served as the general manager for the Americans, while Feloney and Rogers represented in their same roles for the United States.

“To be the first team to win it in 92 years, it was pretty special and just well worth everything to travel, getting over there - it was all so much fun,” Skjei said upon returning to Nashville. “I'm very glad that I got asked to go and committed to the team, and it was just a ton of fun.”

“It's a huge thing to have in your back pocket heading forward,” McCarron said. “It’s very cool to do something for your country that hasn't been done in 92 years.”

Josi, Saros Named to Preliminary Rosters Ahead of Olympic Winter Games:

In June, Captain Roman Josi and goaltender Juuse Saros were named to the preliminary rosters for their respective countries - Switzerland and Finland - to skate at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Josi has spent his entire NHL career with the Predators and won the Norris Trophy in 2020 as the League’s top defenseman. The 35-year-old Bern native also skated for his country in the 2014 Olympics and has participated in nine World Championships where he’s earned three silver medals.

Saros is set to participate in the Olympics for the first time. Saros was an NHL All-Star in both 2022 and 2023, and he recently backstopped Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship with a 1.67 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.

The men’s tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will begin with preliminary contests on Feb. 11, with the Gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

Preds Select Martin With Fifth Overall Pick of 2025 NHL Draft:

For the first time in franchise history, the Preds added three prospects in the first round of an NHL Draft.

Forward Brady Martin heard his name called first with the fifth overall pick, followed by defenseman Cameron Reid with the 21st overall pick (acquired via trade from Ottawa in exchange for the 23rd and 67th overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft) and forward Ryker Lee with the 26th overall pick.

Brady Martin discusses being selected fifth overall by the Nashville Predators.

“At the end of all that, we are pleased with the way it went,” Predators Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “We felt that we accomplished a lot of what we talked about and a lot of what we planned on. They are all players that we liked and wanted. In terms of filling some of our needs, that kind of fell in place for us. They are all excellent players, all very high character and work ethic. We think that they are going to be very good players for us and drive our culture as well.”

Nashville added four more players on the second day of the Draft including defensemen Jacob Rombach, Alex Huang and Daniel Nieminen, as well as goaltender Jack Ivankovic.

Preds Acquire Haula, Hague, Perbix in Summer Deals:

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz made his first trade of the offseason when he brought a familiar face back to Smashville. The Preds acquired forward Erik Haula from New Jersey in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Just one day before the opening of free agency, Trotz made one of the more notable trades in recent Preds history when he acquired defenseman Nic Hague and a conditional third-round pick from Vegas in exchange for forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. The Preds then signed Hague to a four-year, $22 million contract.

One day later, Trotz bolstered the backend once more when he inked defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year, $5.5 million contract as free agency opened.

Shea Weber Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame:

The accolades just kept coming over the past year for Shea Weber.

Following an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, and then a spot in the inaugural class of the Preds Golden Hall, the former Predators captain officially became a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in July. Weber joined former Predators teammates Pekka Rinne, Mike Fisher and David Legwand - as well former Preds General Manager David Poile and Preds broadcasting legend Terry Crisp - as members of the TSHF.

Martin Makes NHL Debut on Opening Night in Nashville:

Less than four months after he was drafted fifth overall, Brady Martin officially added his name to the NHL ledger.

The teenager took the game’s opening face-off to begin his professional career and finished with 12:44 of ice time while seeing time on the second power-play unit and making some impressive plays along the way in a win over Columbus.

“It was really cool,” Martin said of his debut. “It was pretty electric in the building tonight. So, to get the first one under my belt, and hopefully many more to come, is a lot of fun.”

"I can barely remember…my first game, but just the anticipation of playing your first game, family and friends, there's a lot to handle, and I thought he handled it really well,” Forsberg said of Martin. “[There were] certain things that I thought he did great, certain things that I'm sure he'd like to do again, but, I mean, he's 18 years old, playing his first game. It's a pretty special day.”

Preds Travel to Stockholm for NHL Global Series:

Filip Forsberg had the time of his life for a few days in November.

The Swede, along with fellow countryman Adam Wilsby, and the rest of the Preds made their way to Stockholm to face the Pittsburgh Penguins for a pair of games in the NHL Global Series. Forsberg and Steven Stamkos combined for a thrilling overtime victory in the first outing, and although Nashville dropped the second game before heading home, the experience won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

“It's been unbelievable,” Forsberg said of the experience. “It's been so much fun. I've had both sets of grandparents here, who have watched at home. I've had family that you only see a week during the summer that have been watching their first NHL games. Obviously, we ate more meatballs than anyone on this team has ever thought they would eat probably, and I don't think we'll see another meatball for a while, but it's been unbelievable. I think it's been, speaking for me and [Wilsby], I'm sure he feels the same way. Obviously it would have been even sweeter to have another win on the plane with us home. But overall, it's been a great, great week.”

“I could see how much it meant to them, even after the game,” O’Reilly said of Forsberg and Wilsby. “It’s a great hockey country. It's great to see the support for them. It wasn't the best showing from us tonight, but still, I feel like for the fans and support, the hospitality throughout the city was amazing. The NHL did a great job putting this on, and hopefully there's much more of these down the road.”

Saros Sports One-of-a-Kind Mask for Hockey Fights Cancer:

Juuse Saros wanted to do more than just sign a jersey for Nashville’s most recent Hockey Fights Cancer game in November.

Beloved Preds Locker Room Attendant, Craig “Partner” Baugh, and Lexi Rogers, daughter of Predators Head Equipment Manager, Pete Rogers, have both fought their own battles with cancer in recent memory.

Additionally, Erin Daunic, wife of Preds broadcaster, Willy Daunic, sadly lost her fight this past summer, but not before a courageous bout of her own. Then, just weeks ago, Sheila Crisp, wife of famed Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp, sadly passed as well.

Saros honored all four with a custom goalie mask, featuring four different portraits, one each of Baugh, Crisp, Rogers and Daunic. The custom headgear was all Saros’s idea, and after reaching out to family members of the affected individuals, the Finn let his mask painter, David Gunnarsson - known as DaveArt - do the rest.

The result was a stunning lavender Hockey Fights Cancer mask with four special touches to create one poignant piece the goaltender couldn’t be prouder to wear.

Weber, Crisp Join Preds Golden Hall:

Less than one year after David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne became the first three members of the Golden Hall, two more franchise pillars joined the club.

Legendary broadcasters Terry Crisp and Pete Weber, as synonymous with the Predators as anyone else has ever been, were inducted into the Preds Golden Hall during Nashville’s game on Nov. 1 at Bridgestone Arena.

“When you think about the Predators, there is a strong chance that the first people who come to mind are Pete and Terry,” Preds CEO Sean Henry said. “As a combo, they are synonymous with our franchise. Through their Emmy-award winning roles on our broadcast, Pete and Terry provided the color for some of the most iconic moments in our team’s history. But perhaps more importantly, they are the ones who helped the Predators hit the ground running as a franchise – not only educating our fans about the game but ingraining themselves in our community. Their induction into the Preds GOLDen Hall is an appropriate recognition of their more than two decades of service to SMASHVILLE.”

Stamkos Scores Four Goals as Preds Beat Blues:

Just a few weeks ago, Steven Stamkos had himself a night.

The veteran forward became just the fourth player in franchise history to score four goals in a single game as the Preds beat the Blues by a 7-2 final. Stamkos joined Filip Forsberg (Nov. 30, 2021), Rocco Grimaldi (March 15, 2021) and Eric Nystrom (Jan. 24, 2014) as the only Nashville skaters to accomplish the feat. Stamkos also became the fifth active player to post multiple four-goal games, joining Alex Ovechkin (4x), Anze Kopitar (2x), Nathan MacKinnon (2x) and Tage Thompson (2x).

“It's one of those nights,” Stamkos grinned. “You can never expect to come in and score four goals, but just try to build off last game. I thought our team had a great game, and myself, personally, felt good. It didn't show up in the scoresheet, but felt really good with where the game was trending, and just great to be part of that win where we put together some quality games after a quality game. So, that's been something we've been trying to accomplish and thought we did that tonight.”

Saban, Agresti Purchase Minority Stake in the Predators:

Nick Saban has done just about as much winning as anyone in the history of college football. Now, he’s hoping to bring that pedigree to Nashville and the Predators.

Saban, who became part of the Preds ownership group on Dec. 16 - along with his business partner, Joe Agresti and Dream Sports Ventures, LLC - addressed the Nashville media shortly thereafter.

“We're happy to be here,” Saban said of joining the Predators. “We’re excited to be here. Dream Sports is something that we created because we wanted to get involved in sports organizations. So, my partner and I, Joe Agresti, decided that we would make this entity, and we’re absolutely excited about it because we are connected to this town with the businesses that we have. We think Nashville is a great, growing city in the right part of the country for us. And to be a part of the hockey team here is something special, and we'd love to build it into a championship. So, we'd love to partner with Mr. Haslam on anything that we can do to help this organization be successful.”

Saban’s coaching resume includes a record seven NCAA college football national championships, including six at the University of Alabama and one at LSU; 11 SEC football titles; induction into the College Football Hall of Fame; and numerous additional coaching awards. Saban has 297 wins as a head coach, the sixth-most in college football history. He is now part of ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast team.

News Feed

Blog: Preds Prospects at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Stamkos Tallies Twice in Third as Preds Come Back to Beat Mammoth

GAME DAY: Preds at Mammoth, December 29

Preds Return From Break With Loss to Blues

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, December 27

Stamkos Scores Overtime Winner as Preds Defeat Wild

McCarron, Hague, Preds Foundation Host Holiday Party, Give Back to Nashville Community

GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, December 23

Saban Excited to Join Preds Ownership Group, Work to Bring Championship to Nashville

Preds Beat Rangers to Sweep Weekend Back-to-Back

GAME DAY: Rangers vs. Preds, December 21

Evangelista Scores Magnificent Goal as Preds Beat Maple Leafs

Preds Prospect O'Hara Gaining Confidence During First Professional Season

Preds Official Podcast: Reidolf the Red Haired Rookie feat. Reid Schaefer

GAME DAY: Maple Leafs vs. Preds, December 20

Preds Name Favorite Childhood Christmas Gifts

Bridgestone Arena to Celebrate 30 Years in 2026

Preds Mourn Passing of Sheila Crisp