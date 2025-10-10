Surrounded by Family and Friends, Martin Cherishes NHL Debut With Preds

Martin, who has now been in Nashville for over a month ahead of rookie camp and training camp, took the emotion of reuniting with the people who matter most to him into his rookie lap leading his team out for warmups, the smile on his face present the entire time.

And once the puck dropped and he officially became an NHL player, Martin took it all in stride.

He took the game’s opening face-off to begin his professional career and finished with 12:44 of ice time while seeing time on the second power-play unit and making some impressive plays along the way.

Martin’s debut wasn’t perfect - and it wasn’t expected to be on night one - but considering everything that comes with being a highly touted prospect getting his first chance in the best League in the world, there was more than enough promise to show why he deserved the chance to start the season in Nashville.

“You’ve got to remember, he's kind of [matched up] against [Columbus’] best players, and that's a pretty good line they got there,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “He hung in there like he has all camp, found a way to get through it, found a way to make a few plays. Great learning experience. I'm sure it was a lot of fun for him. The pace of the game has probably moved up about 20 percent since [preseason games], and I think he was eyes wide open a little bit, but good for him. He's a great kid. I thought he played and handled himself really well.”

Martin’s linemates, Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly, continued to offer advice throughout the night, just as they did during camp. The two veterans, who have been more than happy to take the rookie under their collective wings, each gave a review of their new teammate’s first NHL action following the win.

“I can barely remember…my first game, but just the anticipation of playing your first game, family and friends, there's a lot to handle, and I thought he handled it really well,” Forsberg said of Martin. “[There were] certain things that I thought he did great, certain things that I'm sure he'd like to do again, but, I mean, he's 18 years old, playing his first game. It's a pretty special day.”

“I thought he did a great job,” O’Reilly said. “He’s a worker and he's a competitor out there. He plays big games, heavy, makes great plays, and it was great, first and foremost - fun to watch.”