Surrounded by Family and Friends, Martin Cherishes NHL Debut With Preds

Nashville Rookie Looks Back on First Game With Support From Teammates

Brady Martin, NHL Debut, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Brady Martin had no inkling of the surprise at the end of the Gold Carpet on the Bridgestone Arena plaza on Thursday afternoon.

Just hours before making his NHL debut less than four months after the Predators selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 Draft, the 18-year-old took part in a Nashville tradition to start a new season - signing autographs and snapping photos with fans ahead of Opening Night.

And as he made his way through the sea of loyal Preds supporters, some very special guests were anxiously awaiting his arrival.

Sure, Martin knew his mother Sheryl, father Terry, siblings Joey, Jordan and Rylee, plus upwards of 30 other friends and family members would be in attendance for his debut, he just didn’t know he’d get to receive a few emotional bear hugs before making his way back inside the building.

But that’s exactly what he got, first from his mom, then dad and finally his brothers and sister in undoubtedly one of the prouder moments the Martins of Elmira, Ontario, have ever experienced.

“Yeah, I didn't know what was happening,” Martin grinned when recalling the moment. “I was just going around signing autographs, and then I saw them at the end there. It’s pretty cool to have them waiting there for me and get to see them. It's been a while.”

Martin, who has now been in Nashville for over a month ahead of rookie camp and training camp, took the emotion of reuniting with the people who matter most to him into his rookie lap leading his team out for warmups, the smile on his face present the entire time.

And once the puck dropped and he officially became an NHL player, Martin took it all in stride.

He took the game’s opening face-off to begin his professional career and finished with 12:44 of ice time while seeing time on the second power-play unit and making some impressive plays along the way.

Martin’s debut wasn’t perfect - and it wasn’t expected to be on night one - but considering everything that comes with being a highly touted prospect getting his first chance in the best League in the world, there was more than enough promise to show why he deserved the chance to start the season in Nashville.

“You’ve got to remember, he's kind of [matched up] against [Columbus’] best players, and that's a pretty good line they got there,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “He hung in there like he has all camp, found a way to get through it, found a way to make a few plays. Great learning experience. I'm sure it was a lot of fun for him. The pace of the game has probably moved up about 20 percent since [preseason games], and I think he was eyes wide open a little bit, but good for him. He's a great kid. I thought he played and handled himself really well.”

Martin’s linemates, Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly, continued to offer advice throughout the night, just as they did during camp. The two veterans, who have been more than happy to take the rookie under their collective wings, each gave a review of their new teammate’s first NHL action following the win.

“I can barely remember…my first game, but just the anticipation of playing your first game, family and friends, there's a lot to handle, and I thought he handled it really well,” Forsberg said of Martin. “[There were] certain things that I thought he did great, certain things that I'm sure he'd like to do again, but, I mean, he's 18 years old, playing his first game. It's a pretty special day.”

“I thought he did a great job,” O’Reilly said. “He’s a worker and he's a competitor out there. He plays big games, heavy, makes great plays, and it was great, first and foremost - fun to watch.”

Late in the third period, Martin, who is regarded as a scrappy, physical player in addition to his offensive upside, took a couple of shoves after the whistle while in front of the Columbus net. The remaining four of his teammates on the ice all immediately came to his defense, something he certainly appreciated while also recognizing the situation he was in.

“I like the physical play…but everyone’s a lot stronger than me right now, so I think [I need to] hit the gym,” Martin smiled. “But yeah, it’s definitely part of my game, for sure.”

Martin certainly embraced the opportunity as a whole, and he also couldn’t help but marvel at his goaltender, Juuse Saros, who made 37 saves and was perhaps Nashville’s most important piece on Opening Night.

“Never in my life,” Martin said when asked if he had ever played in front of a netminder as skilled as Saros. “He was unbelievable tonight. He’s the best goalie I've ever played in front of, that’s for sure.”

The next few weeks remain a bit unknown for Martin - the Preds may elect to keep him with the team and play him in up to nine games before the first year of his entry-level contract kicks in. From there, Nashville could either choose to leave Martin on the NHL roster or assign him back to his junior team, the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds. Martin is not eligible to play for the Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville’s AHL affiliate, due to collective bargaining rules.

But regardless of how things play out, he’s certainly “living the dream,” as they say.

And from the family farm to an NHL barn, he’s got at least 44 reasons to keep smiling.

“It was really cool,” Martin said of his debut. “It was pretty electric in the building tonight. So, to get the first one under my belt, and hopefully many more to come, is a lot of fun.”

Martin speaks to media after Preds’ Opening Night victory against Columbus.

