Surrounded by Family and Friends, Martin Cherishes NHL Debut With Preds

Brady Martin had no inkling of the surprise at the end of the Gold Carpet on the Bridgestone Arena plaza on Thursday afternoon.
Just hours before making his NHL debut less than four months after the Predators selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 Draft, the 18-year-old took part in a Nashville tradition to start a new season - signing autographs and snapping photos with fans ahead of Opening Night.
And as he made his way through the sea of loyal Preds supporters, some very special guests were anxiously awaiting his arrival.
Sure, Martin knew his mother Sheryl, father Terry, siblings Joey, Jordan and Rylee, plus upwards of 30 other friends and family members would be in attendance for his debut, he just didn’t know he’d get to receive a few emotional bear hugs before making his way back inside the building.
But that’s exactly what he got, first from his mom, then dad and finally his brothers and sister in undoubtedly one of the prouder moments the Martins of Elmira, Ontario, have ever experienced.
“Yeah, I didn't know what was happening,” Martin grinned when recalling the moment. “I was just going around signing autographs, and then I saw them at the end there. It’s pretty cool to have them waiting there for me and get to see them. It's been a while.”