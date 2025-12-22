Saban Excited to Join Preds Ownership Group, Work to Bring Championship to Nashville

Nick Saban has done just about as much winning as anyone in the history of college football. Now, he’s hoping to bring that pedigree to Nashville and the Predators.

Saban, who became part of the Preds ownership group last week - along with his business partner, Joe Agresti and Dream Sports Ventures, LLC - addressed the Nashville media on Monday afternoon alongside Predators Chairman and Majority Owner, Bill Haslam.

And, after hearing Saban speak, it didn’t take long to understand why the seven-time NCAA Football national champion as a head coach has found that degree of success in his career.

“We're happy to be here,” Saban said of joining the Predators. “We’re excited to be here. Dream Sports is something that we created because we wanted to get involved in sports organizations. So, my partner and I, Joe Agresti, decided that we would make this entity, and we’re absolutely excited about it because we are connected to this town with the businesses that we have. We think Nashville is a great, growing city in the right part of the country for us. And to be a part of the hockey team here is something special, and we'd love to build it into a championship. So, we'd love to partner with Mr. Haslam on anything that we can do to help this organization be successful.”

So, how exactly did Saban - someone who retired with 297 career victories as an NCAA head football coach and is now a member of the ESPN College GameDay broadcast team - come to be wearing a Preds jacket at Bridgestone Arena three days before Christmas?

Haslam was part of a Nashville group that made a bid for a WNBA team over the summer, and he revealed that not only was Saban intrigued with that venture, but the former Alabama coach also made his interest in hockey known.

“And I thought, ‘Well, that's the greatest no-brainer of all time,’” Haslam said of the possibility of getting Saban involved with the Preds. “You have somebody who understands building the championship culture, who understands, I think, better than almost anybody in sports, the process that's needed to get to where you compete as a champion, and somebody who just, like I do, loves sports and loves the idea of being involved. And he's obviously a fan of Nashville as well, since he has some investment here in the car business. When he decided to add on to that and join the sports business, I thought, ‘That's a great day for Nashville.’”

Saban says one of the biggest fears he had upon retiring from coaching was no longer being a part of a team. That’s a role he’s held in some capacity since the age of nine growing up in West Virginia before eventually becoming a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, among a slew of other accolades.

Now, Saban feels he’s part of a team once more, even if he won’t be on the sideline or behind the bench.

“To have the opportunity to be partners with Mr. Haslam, a successful organization, with a great brand like the Predators, was really something that was appealing to us and an opportunity that we were so excited to be able to take advantage of,” Saban said. “I'm no expert in hockey, so don’t look at me like I'm going to make some huge impact coaching around here, because that's not going to happen. But, I do have a pretty good idea of what it takes to have successful organizations. And one of the reasons that we wanted to partner with the Predators and Mr. Haslam and this organization is they want to be successful. They want to be successful, the people in this town, the fans who support it.”