Preds Official Podcast: Pizza Party With Mac N Cheeze feat. Ryan O'Reilly & Kelly James

Predators Centerman Joins the Show to Talk Becoming a Children's Musician

Ryan O'Reilly, Preds Official Podcast

© Nashville Predators

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Preds center Ryan O'Reilly, and his partner in music Kelly James - also known as children's music duo Mac N Cheeze - join the show for a very special episode of the Preds Official Podcast. Plus, Brooks Bratten, Max Herz and Kara Hammer recap the Olympic Winter Games, look ahead to the resumption of the NHL season and preview the upcoming Moms Trip for the Preds.

Click Here to Listen

News Feed

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, February 26

Following Week of Practices, Preds Ready to Resume Season, Begin Playoff Push

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Pediatric Cancer Night on Feb. 26

Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Foundation Dazzles Fans With Annual GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction

L'Heureux Bringing Confidence, Swagger Once More, Ready to Make the Most of New Opportunity With Preds

Predators Sign Jake Lucchini to One-Year Contract

American Preds Thrilled With Gold Medal Result at Olympic Winter Games

Predators Recall Zachary L'Heureux, Matthew Wood From Milwaukee (AHL)

Saros, Haula Win Bronze Medals With Finland at Olympic Winter Games

Preds Official Podcast: Healthy Preds feat. Michael McCarron & Dr. Lance LeClere

Preds Return to Practice Feeling Rested, Rejuvenated for Resumption of Regular Season

Olympic Winter Games Blog: Following the Preds in Milan

Predators Recall Matt Murray From Milwaukee (AHL) 

Saros has 'really been big' for Team Finland at Olympics

Preds Official Podcast: Olympic Special

Nashville Hoops Showdown Comes to Bridgestone Arena This Valentine's Day

Josi, Forsberg, Saros, Haula, Morley Set to Represent Preds at Olympic Winter Games