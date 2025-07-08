Perbix Excited to Add Size, Defensive Prowess to Preds

Nick Perbix had never been through the NHL’s free agency process before, but when Nashville called on July 1, he couldn’t say no.
The Predators inked the 27-year-old defenseman to a two-year, $5.5 million contract last week, and after enjoying some dinner and live music on Monday night in his new city, Perbix met the media Tuesday morning to discuss the next chapter of his career.
“[Free agency is] pretty unique, and obviously [Nashville] is a great city, great fan base, obviously tough place to play from playing on the other side of things, so that was exciting,” Perbix said of the decision to join the Preds. “Obviously, they didn't have the year that they wanted last year, but I know, looking at this roster and playing against them, it's definitely not like how I think this year will go. So, it's definitely an appealing team.”
The feeling was mutual for Predators General Manager Barry Trotz.
Standing 6-foot-4 and possessing a right-handed shot, Perbix completed his third full NHL season in 2024-25 with Tampa Bay, scoring a career-high six goals and adding 19 points and a plus-8 rating in 74 appearances. A 2017 sixth-round draft pick of the Lightning, Perbix averaged 14:41 of ice time last season, blocked 67 shots and dished out 50 hits.
All 220 of his NHL games came in Tampa Bay while recording 63 points (13g-50a) over that span. An alumnus of St. Cloud State, the Minnesota native has also represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2023 World Championship.