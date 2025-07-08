Perbix Excited to Add Size, Defensive Prowess to Preds

Those experiences, coupled with the opportunity to learn from some of the League’s best defensemen in Tampa, have helped Perbix become a more-than-serviceable everyday NHLer.

“Just being around guys like [Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman]…and even [former Preds defenseman] Ryan McDonough who was here, you learn a lot from those types of guys,” Perbix said. “I just kind of pride myself on focusing on keeping the puck out of the net, and everyone likes to be up in the offense, but that's my number one thing - kind of just that puck moving defenseman and working from our net out.

“I think one thing is just being hard to play against. The bigger you are, the longer the stick, the less passing lanes there are to go to get through us. I think that's just one thing we can really use to our advantage.”

Perbix, who says he’s spoken to new teammates like Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly, is also looking forward to being reunited with Steven Stamkos, his first captain in Tampa Bay once turning pro. Plus, the chance to simply live in Nashville doesn’t hurt either.

“That was definitely another thing that brought me to the team, because obviously, it's not only hockey, you get to live here too,” Perbix said. “You get to hopefully have family here. My fiancée will be coming with me, and so it was appealing to everything with that. I mean, Nashville… there’s a reason why so many people want to come here, even just outside of hockey. And so that was definitely one thing that was very appealing.”

As Perbix and his fiancée both enjoy some time on the golf course over the next two months, the blueliner will take the rest of the summer to find a spot in Nashville and continue his offseason regimen before reporting for training camp in September, and he’s hoping to be part of a turnaround from what the Preds experienced last season.

“I've talked to some of the other guys that have played here, and they all liked it,” Perbix said. “Obviously, the city is a great city. Inside the organization is great; even with the staff and everything, they reached out, just little stuff like that, everyone helping out, finding a place to live, just stopping and talking to all the staff. I mean, it's just very helpful. Everyone wants everyone to succeed, which is very important for a whole organization.”