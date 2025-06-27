Preds Draftees Martin, Reid, Lee Thrilled to Join Nashville in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Predators Make Three First-Round Selections for First Time in Franchise History

2025 NHL Draft Cameron Reid

By Brooks Bratten
Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Within the span of a few hours on Friday night, Nashville’s prospect pool got a whole lot deeper - and better.

For the first time in franchise history, the Predators made three selections in the first round of the NHL Draft, and in the 2025 edition in Los Angeles, the club added a pair of forwards and a blueliner in what was an impressive start to the occasion.

Centerman Brady Martin heard his name called at No. 5 overall, and after the Preds traded up from No. 23 to No. 21 to pick defenseman Cameron Reid, Nashville finished up the round with forward Ryker Lee at No. 26.

Martin became Nashville’s highest selection in over a decade when the Preds took him with the fifth overall pick. A 6-foot, right-shot centerman, Martin recorded 72 points (33g-39a) in 57 games with Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League, and 11 points (3g-8a) with Canada as they won gold at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Martin was not in attendance in Los Angeles for the Draft as he was instead home tending to the family dairy farm in Ontario, Canada, but he still had quite the party surrounded by family and friends who all witnessed the moment Nashville made him an NHL draftee.

“I was really excited when I heard my name called,” Martin said from the farm. “I heard the [qualifier of the] Soo Greyhounds and I kind of figured that would be me. So, I'm really excited. I'm just so thankful I got to do it with my family and friends here.

“[The Draft] was a different format this year, so I just decided… I could have more people with me here on the journey I've been on and on my special day… I just wanted to do that at home with my friends and family. I love my family, and family comes first, so that’s kind of how I made my decision [to stay home for the Draft].”

A physical player with excellent offensive instincts, Martin is eager to show his intangibles off in Nashville and prove why the Preds were right to make him the fifth overall pick.

“I'm a pretty skilled forward, and I think I play the game the right way, and I play physical and compete hard every shift,” Martin said. “So, I think that's what teams need nowadays to win, and I think I bring that mentality and the determination to win. I think I bring a lot to the table.”

He’ll get a chance to prove that when he visits Nashville for the first time this coming week as the Preds host their annual Development Camp, and Martin’s upbringing on the family farm has certainly played a role in getting him to the Music City.

“I'm actually living on the farm I grew up on,” Martin said. “We built the house when I was a one-year-old, so I’ve lived here my whole life. I think just the qualities of being a farmer just helps you a lot. It's just the discipline, the responsibilities, everything. It just translates into hockey. I think the big thing for me is just taking what I learned on the farm and what my parents taught me growing up and taking it into the hockey world, and being a good person all around and an even better player.”

Later in the first round, with the Ottawa Senators on the clock at pick No. 21, the Preds traded up to slide into that position and sent picks 23 and 67 in the 2025 Draft back to the Sens. Nashville then selected their first defenseman of the Draft with Reid - an elite skater and playmaker from the backend.

“Just having your dream come true,” Reid said on the best part of being drafted. “I mean, that's literally it. Ever since I can remember from being a kid, and for every single day, I thought about this day leading up to it. For it to be here, it’s something I definitely will never forget.”

Reid, who recorded 14 goals and 54 points with Kitchener of the OHL last season, is also rather familiar with the first selection from his new club.

“We’ve played spring hockey together ever since we were maybe seven or eight,” Reid said of his friendship with Martin. “He's a great guy, a great player, obviously, too. But I love ‘Marty.’ He's a great guy.

“It's so sick to think about, [being drafted to the same NHL team]. Like, we started off as kids, and that's when we first knew each other, and kind of just growing up, and now around 18 years of age, going into Development Camp in Nashville - that’s just nuts to think about. That happening, it's just crazy.”

Just as Reid was letting his newfound fortune sink in, the Predators made their third and final pick of the night, this time selecting Lee, a skilled, playmaking forward.

“It's unbelievable,” Lee said of the moment. “It’s just such a great organization, and I know it's a great city. I've been there. And the jersey looks pretty sweet, too. So I'm excited.”

A rookie who posted 31 goals and 68 points in 58 games last season with Madison of the USHL and good for fourth among league scoring, Lee has committed to Michigan State starting this fall and is eager to grow his game.

“I'd say I'm a skilled, highly offensive, high IQ…playmaker,” Lee said. “I can shoot the puck too, score goals; I love to compete.”

The Predators are set to make five more selections on Saturday in Rounds 2-7 of the Draft, but as Friday night came to a close, three young men were smiling wide on location and from afar as their lives changed forever with three single picks.

“It’s a great feeling,” Martin said. “I was a little nervous there. I didn't know if I was going to get picked in the Top 5, but to get picked fifth to Nashville is an unbelievable feeling. I can't wait to see what Nashville has in store for me, and I can't wait to show them what I have to bring.”

