Preds Draftees Martin, Reid, Lee Thrilled to Join Nashville in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Within the span of a few hours on Friday night, Nashville’s prospect pool got a whole lot deeper - and better.

For the first time in franchise history, the Predators made three selections in the first round of the NHL Draft, and in the 2025 edition in Los Angeles, the club added a pair of forwards and a blueliner in what was an impressive start to the occasion.

Centerman Brady Martin heard his name called at No. 5 overall, and after the Preds traded up from No. 23 to No. 21 to pick defenseman Cameron Reid, Nashville finished up the round with forward Ryker Lee at No. 26.

Martin became Nashville’s highest selection in over a decade when the Preds took him with the fifth overall pick. A 6-foot, right-shot centerman, Martin recorded 72 points (33g-39a) in 57 games with Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League, and 11 points (3g-8a) with Canada as they won gold at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Martin was not in attendance in Los Angeles for the Draft as he was instead home tending to the family dairy farm in Ontario, Canada, but he still had quite the party surrounded by family and friends who all witnessed the moment Nashville made him an NHL draftee.

“I was really excited when I heard my name called,” Martin said from the farm. “I heard the [qualifier of the] Soo Greyhounds and I kind of figured that would be me. So, I'm really excited. I'm just so thankful I got to do it with my family and friends here.

“[The Draft] was a different format this year, so I just decided… I could have more people with me here on the journey I've been on and on my special day… I just wanted to do that at home with my friends and family. I love my family, and family comes first, so that’s kind of how I made my decision [to stay home for the Draft].”