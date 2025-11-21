Saros to Honor Four Members of Preds Family With Special Hockey Fights Cancer Mask

When Willy Daunic received a text message a few weeks back that said, in part, “This is Juuse,” the Predators television play-by-play announcer wasn’t sure what to think.
“I was like, well, I don’t know any other Juuses,” Daunic laughed.
But as Daunic soon realized, the Preds goaltender was reaching out for a very special reason.
The Predators will hold one of two annual Hockey Fights Cancer nights when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, and Saros will be sporting one rather unique piece of equipment - an item that might just bring Daunic to tears.
Finding someone who hasn’t been affected by cancer in some way isn’t easy, and over the past few years, the Predators organization has seen those hardships firsthand.
Beloved Preds Locker Room Attendant, Craig “Partner” Baugh; Shelia Crisp, wife of famed Preds broadcaster, Terry Crisp; and Lexi Rogers, daughter of Predators Head Equipment Manager, Pete Rogers, have all fought their own battles with cancer in recent memory.
Additionally, Daunic’s wife, Erin, sadly lost her fight this past summer, but not before a courageous bout of her own.
Now, Nashville’s netminder will honor all four with a custom goalie mask, featuring four different portraits, one each of Baugh, Crisp, Rogers and Daunic.
The custom headgear was all Saros’s idea, and after reaching out to family members of the affected individuals, the Finn let his mask painter, David Gunnarsson - known as DaveArt - do the rest.
The result is a stunning lavender Hockey Fights Cancer mask with four special touches to create one poignant piece the goaltender couldn’t be prouder to wear.