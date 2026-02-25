Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL)

GettyImages-2246261862
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL).

