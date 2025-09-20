NHL Veteran Haula Returns to Preds With Plenty Left to Prove

Erik Haula admittedly doesn’t remember much about his first stint as a member of the Nashville Predators back in 2021, but he did recall his living situation wasn’t the most ideal.

“We were in an apartment with a four-month lease, brand-new newborn baby, mattress on the floor - honestly, I lived worse than I did in college,” Haula smiled. “That was definitely a challenge for my family at that time, but [I] came out stronger.”

That 2020-21 campaign, full of COVID protocols and uncertainty, made for a unique experience, to say the least.

But the 34-year-old forward, who was traded to Nashville from New Jersey over the summer, is more than pleased with his new - but somewhat familiar - surroundings as he prepares for his 13th NHL season.

In fact, after his previous campaign in New Jersey, Haula revealed Thursday a move back to Tennessee was just what he wanted.

“I’m super excited,” Haula said following his first training camp practice with his new club. “Just the whole summer and how the year ended and stuff, I was very much involved in the process of coming back to Nashville. It was, in my eyes, my top choice. I’m excited to be here, I've gotten settled in, so now it's good to start.”

Haula scored nine goals and recorded 21 points during that shortened stay with the Predators four years ago, but then enjoyed a pair of 40-plus point seasons - one with Boston, the other in New Jersey - in the two years that followed. The native of Finland spent the previous three campaigns with the Devils, but recently desired a change of scenery.

Nashville shared mutual interest in reuniting with Haula, and from the forward’s perspective, one of the reasons he wanted to return was the chance to play for a familiar face behind the bench.

“The familiarity with Bruno is a big thing,” Haula said of Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette. “Getting older, just having a relationship where we know what to expect from each other, I think it's going to kind of help me this year as a player and get the best out of me.”