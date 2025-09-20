NHL Veteran Haula Returns to Preds With Plenty Left to Prove

Back for Second Stint in Nashville, Finnish Forward Desired a Return to Tennessee

Erik Haula admittedly doesn’t remember much about his first stint as a member of the Nashville Predators back in 2021, but he did recall his living situation wasn’t the most ideal.

“We were in an apartment with a four-month lease, brand-new newborn baby, mattress on the floor - honestly, I lived worse than I did in college,” Haula smiled. “That was definitely a challenge for my family at that time, but [I] came out stronger.”

That 2020-21 campaign, full of COVID protocols and uncertainty, made for a unique experience, to say the least.

But the 34-year-old forward, who was traded to Nashville from New Jersey over the summer, is more than pleased with his new - but somewhat familiar - surroundings as he prepares for his 13th NHL season.

In fact, after his previous campaign in New Jersey, Haula revealed Thursday a move back to Tennessee was just what he wanted.

“I’m super excited,” Haula said following his first training camp practice with his new club. “Just the whole summer and how the year ended and stuff, I was very much involved in the process of coming back to Nashville. It was, in my eyes, my top choice. I’m excited to be here, I've gotten settled in, so now it's good to start.”

Haula scored nine goals and recorded 21 points during that shortened stay with the Predators four years ago, but then enjoyed a pair of 40-plus point seasons - one with Boston, the other in New Jersey - in the two years that followed. The native of Finland spent the previous three campaigns with the Devils, but recently desired a change of scenery.

Nashville shared mutual interest in reuniting with Haula, and from the forward’s perspective, one of the reasons he wanted to return was the chance to play for a familiar face behind the bench.

“The familiarity with Bruno is a big thing,” Haula said of Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette. “Getting older, just having a relationship where we know what to expect from each other, I think it's going to kind of help me this year as a player and get the best out of me.”

Erik Haula addresses the media at Training Camp.

That familiarity between Brunette and Haula goes back to the beginning of Haula’s playing career in Minnesota. From there, the two were also with the same clubs in Florida and New Jersey in seasons that followed, and now, they’re looking forward to a fourth stint together.

“[To see him over the years], not just as a player, but as a person, develop and grow…he’s a big reason why we had success [in New Jersey],” Brunette said of coaching Haula with the Devils. “He kind of did whatever we asked him to do, plug holes in all the different areas, and somebody that was a really good penalty killer. I think for me, my favorite attribute was how competitive he was. He's a big game player. He's ready for any assignment you give him… I think he's going to fit in real well.”

Haula plans on doing just that, and he’s already received praise from Brunette while skating on a line with Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Bunting through the first two days of camp. With over a decade of experience, Haula knows what to expect from training camp and says he has faith in the coaching staff communicating exactly what is expected of him, too.

And although he wasn’t a member of the Predators last season, Haula is well aware of how things went in Nashville. The opportunity to be a part of the solution is enticing, and he wants to make the most of it.

“I'm embracing that,” Haula said. “You love being an underdog in a way, and just sensing the frustration and drive from the group of what they went through last year, sometimes those [experiences] really build character and camaraderie inside a locker room. So, I expect, and everyone expects, a whole different team this year and a different result, and guys are going to have a chip on their shoulder. It's exciting.”

Following a bit of a down season in New Jersey, Haula also has reason for that same mentality. He plans on using that to his advantage, and what better place than Nashville to join the rest of his teammates in bouncing back once more.

“That's part of why it's a good fit - I have a lot to prove as well,” Haula said. “When you get traded, there's a reason why you get traded. It’s not like they traded me because they were super happy with my season. Then, you’ve just got to be honest with yourself, and the Preds had a lot of interest in bringing me in. So, I was struggling last year, and me coming in with a little chip on the shoulder… I think it's a good fit.

“I like to think that I'm in a good head space and a good spot in my career with still lots to prove.”

