Stamkos Scores Four Goals to Lead Preds to Victory Over Blues

Steven Stamkos had himself a night.

The Nashville winger scored four goals to lead the Predators to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds wins in six of their last eight outings, and the most recent iteration was perhaps the most convincing of all.

Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly and Michael Bunting also tallied on the evening, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves in net, but Stamkos was the story - and rightfully so.

“It's one of those nights,” Stamkos grinned. “You can never expect to come in and score four goals, but just try to build off last game. I thought our team had a great game, and myself, personally, felt good. It didn't show up in the scoresheet, but felt really good with where the game was trending, and just great to be part of that win where we put together some quality games after a quality game. So, that's been something we've been trying to accomplish and thought we did that tonight.”

“I think when you play with his caliber and his pedigree, when the pucks are falling around, which it has been of late, good things are going to happen,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of Stamkos. “And he got a little energy from it, and he just took off. He's been playing like that for pretty much the last little stretch of games, which is fun to see, and it's fun that it’s going in. Then [it] speaks volumes of our team, the unselfishness, even to the young guys, they all wanted to try to find a way to get him the puck, which is pretty cool for me.”

The first tally of the night from No. 91 came when he took a feed from Matthew Wood and buried his own rebound past Jordan Binnington. Stamkos potted another less than three minutes later in the slot to send Nashville into the first intermission with a 2-0 advantage.

St. Louis got on the board early in the second stanza, but then the Preds went back to work. First, O’Reilly beat Binnington five-hole on a feed from Evangelista, and just over three minutes later, Evangelista found Forsberg streaking to the net, and the winger finished off a slick move in tight to put the Predators up by three.

Then, less than 30 seconds later as Stamkos was searching for a teammate, his feed in front caromed in off a Blues defender and over the line for his 15th career hat trick and second as a member of the Preds. And less than four minutes after that - and after St. Louis added their second - Stamkos collected a loose puck in front and slid it home to become just the fourth player in Predators franchise history to record four goals in a single game.

“It's impressive,” O’Reilly smiled of Stamkos. “It's fun to watch...all just working man's goals, going to the hard areas. Obviously, we all know how incredible a goal-scorer is, but going to the net, going to the right areas, winning battles in front, and a big reason why we won tonight.”

“It is pretty cool,” Josi said of Stamkos. “It’s special to score four, but he's got, like, more than 590 probably, in his career. So, it's just pretty cool to be part of what he's done in his career and keeps finding ways to score goals. It's pretty impressive.”