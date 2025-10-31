Ahead of Golden Hall Induction, Preds Broadcasters Reflect on Impacts of Weber, Crisp in Nashville and Beyond

Without Pete Weber and Terry Crisp, the Predators may not still be playing hockey in Nashville.
That’s how Predators television play-by-play man Willy Daunic sees things, and he’s not wrong.
Weber and Crisp, as synonymous with Predators hockey as anyone else who has ever played for or worked for the organization, were a broadcasting match made in hockey heaven from the very first game they called together back in 1998.
And as the Preds were blessed to have them over the airwaves, so too were those fans - many of them who didn’t know icing on a cake to the same call on an ice rink - in those early days.
Weber, the play-by-play man with a steady, thrilling call, and Crisp, the sidekick who put the color in color commentating, not only informed scores of Nashvillians and Tennesseans over the years, they also made hockey fun. They had a way of drawing their viewers and listeners in, to want to spend three hours every other night with a duo that felt more like family than a couple of talking heads on a television screen.
When the Predators decided to unveil a Golden Hall last season as a way to choose new inductees each year and properly honor those who have made the franchise what it is today, the first three figures were perhaps most deserving.
David Poile, the architect of the club for 25 years, then Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne, arguably the two best players the franchise has ever had, weren’t difficult choices.
So, it only seems fitting that the pair known simply to Preds fans as Pete and Crispy will now take their rightful places in the Golden Hall.
Crisp spent the franchise’s first 24 seasons providing analysis on the Predators’ television broadcasts before retiring after the 2021-22 campaign. He worked alongside Weber from the team’s inaugural season until 2013-14, forming one of the most well-known broadcast duos in the NHL.
Crisp then shifted to the Predators LIVE pregame and postgame shows, serving as a studio analyst for seven seasons with Lyndsay Rowley. A lifer in the game of hockey, Crisp won three Stanley Cups – two as a player with the Philadelphia Flyers (1974-75) and one as a head coach with the Calgary Flames (1989) – before embarking on his successful broadcast career. He was also inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in August 2020.
Weber is in his 28th season as the “Voice of the Predators” on the franchise’s broadcast team and 11th as the primary radio play-by-play announcer. Over the past 27 seasons, he has called more than 2,000 Predators games. In addition to calling games with Crisp through the 2013-14 campaign, he has also partnered with Hal Gill and Jay More over the last several seasons. Weber has won multiple Emmy awards during his tenure with the organization and is a nine-time recipient of the Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year award from the National Sports Media Association.
Not only do Weber and Crisp have the experience to warrant such an induction, but they have the accolades, too.
And back to Daunic’s belief that when times got tough and the Predators residence in Nashville was all but guaranteed back in the 2000s, the final outcome may not have been favorable if it weren’t for the fanbase that was developed, in part, because of Weber and Crisp simply doing what they do best - making people fall in love with hockey.
Although Weber now calls home Preds games on the radio - with an occasional road trip mixed in - and Crisp is no longer on the air with the team, the two men, who also have a tavern named after them at Bridgestone Arena, are just as popular and notable within the fanbase as they ever have been.