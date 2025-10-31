Ahead of Golden Hall Induction, Preds Broadcasters Reflect on Impacts of Weber, Crisp in Nashville and Beyond

“They were the absolute best ambassadors for the organization, and I think you could really not go too far on a limb to say, if it were just a couple of bland announcers, I’m not sure the team would have made it, you know?” Daunic said. “I think you could make that argument. They were that important. They made every game fun, and they had the right level of educational value to go with great entertainment while they were bringing you the product of a scrappy, overachieving team that didn’t have the weapons to really compete. I think that is their biggest contribution to the Predators.”

While plenty of fans have met the two over the years, and many more feel like they know Weber and Crisp just from watching and listening, few know the duo as well as those calling games now for the team.

Current Predators broadcasters Daunic, Chris Mason, Hal Gill, Rowley and Max Herz each have their own unique perspectives of how Weber and Crisp not only helped them to become better at their own craft, but also the ways in which they were simply there for each other as life happened.

“Pete and his wife, Claudia, have been so gracious to me at a time that has been tough for Pete, medically for him, three seasons ago now…ever since he had literal brain surgery in the middle of the season,” Herz, who calls games on radio away from Nashville, said. “Pete and Claudia have been so unbelievably welcoming to me, and the best part is they have thanked me for all I've done for Pete, which to me, should be the other way around. They've allowed me to share with him something that's always been his, and to live my dream. So, that's another reason why these guys deserve to be in the Golden Hall is they treat everyone around them as an equal. They treat everyone around them with so much respect, and they make hockey inclusive, and they make Smashville inclusive. That's part of the reason why the Preds are what they are now.”

“When I was in my last year [on the desk] with Crispy, I was going through some tough stuff personally, and he and [his wife] Sheila were like second parents,” Rowley, who used to co-host pregame and postgame coverage with Crisp, said. “They really helped me get through that tough time, and Pete and [his wife] Claudia are the same. Like, they would give you the shirt off their back. I think everybody knows that they're kind people, but I don't think you know exactly how kind they are. They will do anything for anyone, especially their friends or family.”

Mason, who had three different stints as a goaltender for the Predators, was a natural fit to become a broadcaster following his playing days. But the former netminder can still vividly recall a decade earlier when he thought he was ready to make his television debut - until Crisp taught him a valuable lesson.

“We had the morning broadcast meeting, everything was planned out, and I was nervous as heck,” Mason said. “I went home, and I knew the questions I was going to be asked, and I wrote down my answers. I had the best answers. I remember getting to the desk that night and I was nervous, and I think Crispy sensed that. He just put his hand on my shoulder and just tapped me on the back and said, ‘Don’t worry, son.’ He goes, ‘Just bring the passion,’ as he always said. I said, ‘OK,’ even though I was nervous. So, I'm getting ready to answer my first question, I know Crispy is going to ask me the question, but it's completely different than what it was supposed to be. So I'm like, ‘All right, throw all my answers out. I'm just going to bring the passion.’

“Probably one of the most valuable lessons that I learned from those two is just to go out there and try to show your personality and bring the passion. They helped me really fall in love with broadcasting.”

Crisp did just that throughout his entire career in the game, no matter the scenario. Preds broadcasters smile when they hear Crisp utter that phrase, “Bring the Passion,” but it’s a reminder as much as it is pregame fodder.

Weber was the perfect complement to Crisp’s one-of-a-kind perspectives having played and coached in the NHL over four decades. The play-by-play man’s ability to play off of Crisp and allow him to share when warranted made for an on-air product that was not only informative but downright entertaining.