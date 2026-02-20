Preds Official Podcast: Healthy Preds feat. Michael McCarron & Dr. Lance LeClere

Predators Centerman, Team Physician Join the Show to Talk Player Health

McCarronPod1
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Preds center Michael McCarron and Predators Medical Director and Team Physician Dr. Lance LeClere join the show to discuss the player/physician relationship at the NHL level and what it takes to stay healthy. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Max Herz discuss the Olympic Winter Games as the rest of the Preds return to Nashville with the resumption of the season on the horizon.

Click Here to Listen

