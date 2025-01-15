Poile, Weber, Rinne Grateful, Honored to be Inaugural Class of Preds Golden Hall

Less than 24 hours after the Predators franchise recorded victory No. 1,000, three pillars who had perhaps the greatest impact in attaining that milestone were enshrined in club history for the rest of time.

As David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne slipped on their Gold jackets Wednesday afternoon in Nashville at the Renaissance Hotel at the Predators Golden Hall induction ceremony, they each solidified their rightful place in what will one day be a gallery full of Preds greats.

But someone had to be first - and there are none better for the honor than this original trio.

Consider Poile, the winningest general manager in NHL history and Hockey Hall of Famer, who had a chance to take over an established League franchise in 1997 in his search for a new gig. Instead, he chose Nashville, and the rest is history.

There’s Weber, the Hall-of-Fame defenseman and constant leader who evoked fear in the hearts of opponents - because if he wasn’t throwing a bone-rattling body check, he was launching 100-plus mile-per-hour slap shots.

And then Rinne, the tall, lanky Finn, selected in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL Draft who turned into one of the best goaltenders the world has ever seen - and is perhaps Nashville’s most beloved adopted son.

All three seemed to be fighting back tears as they gave their respective thanks on stage during Wednesday’s ceremony following video montages highlighting each of their illustrious careers.

The goals, the hits, the saves, the triumphs - all the emotions came rushing back as one chapter of their lives seemingly came to a conclusion with an honor none of them ever expected - but all of them so richly deserve.

Poile spoke of his 26 years with the franchise and how all he ever wanted was to be a general manager in the National Hockey League. He not only accomplished that goal, but he did so much more.

“I gave everything I had to hockey, my heart and soul,” Poile said. “I worked really hard, but hockey has given me and my family so much more. I'm just a lucky guy. I mean, everything that's happened, I loved it. It was so hard for me to retire. It was the right thing to do, but it was so hard because I was just fortunate to have the only job I ever wanted.”

And to be part of the inaugural class of the Golden Hall with Rinne and Weber? Poile wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is kind of it today,” Poile said. “I mean, this is the end of David Poile with the Predators, other than I'm advising a little bit. But, it's so fitting to go in with Pekka and Shea... You talk about defining moments in your franchise. When you have defining moments, you have defining players, and these two guys were the defining players.”

Just like so many around the hockey world, Rinne has the utmost respect for Weber, not only as a captain and teammate, but as a friend. He was there in Toronto last fall to see Weber and Poile take their spots in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and now, to be back in Nashville alongside them once more, it’s perfect.

"Even though [Weber is] younger than me…I always felt like he's like my older brother,” Rinne said. “I looked up to him and, so it means a lot to me that I have this honor to do this with David and Shea.”

And then Rinne, who announced during his speech that he and his wife are expecting their second child soon, imparted some wisdom for the next generation who will come to know his greatness one day.

“For all the kids out there, you have to have a passion,” Rinne said. “If you love the game, you always have a chance. And if you’re willing to do the work, make some sacrifices, I think everybody’s going to have a chance.”

Weber is living proof of that mantra, and of all the people he’s met during his time in the game, there aren’t many he’s more fond of than Rinne.

“I keep in touch with a lot of teammates, but I talk to him all the time,” Weber said of Rinne. “And to spend, I don't know, eight, 10, 11 years together…it’s not usual for teammates to spend that much time together, so our friendship is as good as it's going to get. To be going in with him, I don't think I’d want anyone else.”

Weber is quite enamored with the Music City as well, and he can’t help but feel the emotions rush back every time he steps foot in the place where he became a superstar.

“I came here in 2003, and I knew nothing about the city, but I love the city,” Weber said. "I grew up here for 11 years, so I spent so much time. The people are unbelievable. The fans are amazing.”

So many who shared the ice with Rinne and Weber over the years were in attendance for the festivities, a testament to the impact the two had on their teammates. Martin Erat and Kevin Klein, James Neal and Eric Nystrom, Mike Fisher and Roman Josi, and so many others weren’t about to miss a moment like this.

“Shea and Pekka were just such great teammates, and even as an older player, those guys were the role models that you looked up to,” Nystrom said. “There's a reason why there's a day like this for those guys and the accomplishments in their career.”

“They set a very high standard,” Neal said. “They're two perfect role models and two perfect guys for this city. [Smashville] is built around them.”

If you close your eyes, you can probably still picture Weber scoring a massive playoff goal or Rinne making a save he had no business making. Poile sure can, and so can the two who actually did so and brought fans out of their seats in the process.

On Thursday night, prior to that evening’s contest, Poile, Weber and Rinne will elect one more Smashville standing ovation during a pregame ceremony as they give the faithful another chance to acknowledge all they’ve done for the sport - and the city - we all love.

And you’ll have to excuse Weber if he needs a moment. It’s just the aura that comes in a place like this that transcends so much more than hockey.

“There'll be some emotions, for sure,” Weber said. “Every time I come back in this building…I get emotional. I get emotional when I come back to the city, and then when I come in the rink, it's just, I'm just holding back tears, to be honest. Every time, the crowd always welcomes me back. It’s a special place, and it's got a special place in my heart, for sure.”