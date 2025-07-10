Hague Ready for Increased Role, Excited to Help Preds Bounce Back

Nic Hague wasn’t a member of the Predators last season, but even from afar in Las Vegas, he saw how things played out.

On Thursday, as he sat down inside of Bridgestone Arena as a member of the Preds for the first time after being acquired via trade two weeks prior, the 26-year-old defenseman noted a similar circumstance he previously endured with the Golden Knights.

And the new mindset is already in the works.

In recent months following the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, a couple of Hague’s new teammates - USA Hockey World Champions Brady Skjei and Michael McCarron - have expressed the desire to prove last season was a fluke and show the Predators have much more to give.

Posed with that question during his introductory meeting with the media in Nashville, Hague didn’t hesitate to throw his belief behind that mantra with his new club.

“I think that's a powerful feeling to have as a team - and I also thought it was a fluke, by the way,” Hague said of Nashville’s previous season. “I will say the year before we won [the Stanley Cup] in Vegas, we missed the playoffs, and that didn't sit well with anybody. We were very hungry, felt like we had something to prove coming into that next year and obviously we were able to do that to the full extent. So, that's a powerful feeling in a locker room, if everybody can buy in and have something to prove. I think that can take a team a long way.”

And if the Preds are to turn things around, they figure Hague will play a notable role in doing so.

Nashville traded for the hulking 6-foot-6 blueliner and sent veteran center Colton Sissons and physical defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to the Golden Knights to make the deal happen. Then, the Preds subsequently signed Hague, a 2023 Stanley Cup champion, to a four-year, $22 million contract.

Hague, who had spent his entire career in Vegas to this point, is now more than ready to take on a new challenge in Tennessee.

“I've always heard nothing but great things about it here,” Hague said of Nashville. “Talking to the guys, too, it just seems like such a great place to live and great place to play. It’s always a place I loved visiting to play, and I think [Bridgestone Arena] is one of the best buildings. And I was really excited about it when [the trade] came to my attention, and I couldn't be happier with how it all turned out.”