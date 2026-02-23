Predators Sign Jake Lucchini to One-Year Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract worth $850,000 at the NHL level for the 2026-27 season.

Lucchini, 30 (5/9/95), has appeared in 48 games for Milwaukee this season, posting 13 goals, 38 points and 17 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward ranks second in assists (25) and points on the Admirals and is tied for third in goals. Last season, he posted a career-high 21 goals to lead Milwaukee and finished with the second-most points (45) and third-most assists (24) on the team.

Undrafted, Lucchini is in his eighth professional season and made his NHL debut for Ottawa on Dec. 14, 2022 vs. Montreal. The veteran additionally appeared in three games for the Predators in 2024-25 and has totaled six points (3g-3a) in 54 career NHL appearances with Ottawa, Minnesota and Nashville. The Trail, B.C., native has played in 385 career AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Laval, Belleville, Iowa and Milwaukee, notching 243 points (104g-139a).

