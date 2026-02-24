Preds Foundation Dazzles Fans With Annual GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction

The Nashville Predators let the good times roll during the 12th annual GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction presented by King Jewelers at Bridgestone Arena last week.

It was a full house on the Arena floor where Preds players, staff and fans gathered at the casino tables with players as guest dealers, tried local cuisine from Nashville restaurants and smiled for plenty of keepsake photos. The theme this year was Mardi Gras, and everyone obliged, appearing in decorated masks and festive beads.

For the first time in GnashVegas history, dueling pianos were the main entertainment, playing songs requested by attendees for a donation to the Foundation. Performers from Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar put on quite the show, enticing players and fans to break out some of their best dance moves together.

The silent auction offered fans a chance to win team memorabilia, prizes and experiences to bring home at the end of the night. This, along with the other fan activations raised more than $110,000 for the Nashville Predators Foundation, which will be distributed to non-profit organizations throughout the Nashville community.

Director of Community Relations Kristen Harris led GnashVegas in her 15th season with the Preds and reminisced how rewarding it was to see the finished product.

“Just knowing everyone is having a great time, and the attendees commenting how much fun they are having or how they enjoy interacting with players, is awesome,” Harris said. “The Nashville community does a great job supporting our team and organization, so being able to give back to the community through things like this is the least we can do as an organization with our players.”