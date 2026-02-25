Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Pediatric Cancer Night on Feb. 26

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2026) – The Nashville Predators Foundation will host its second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on Thursday, Feb. 26 when the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. This night will focus primarily on raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and highlighting children and families in the fight against cancer. In November, the Preds Foundationraised over $60,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund and looks to continue these fundraising efforts.

"For our second Hockey Fights Cancer night of the season, we are promoting it as Pediatric Cancer Night, highlighting the youngest warriors in the battle against cancer and proudly wearing GOLD in their honor,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “We are looking forward to another impactful night raising crucial funds and awareness for the lifesaving research at Monroe Carell. We encourage fans to take part in our various activations through donations, wearing gold for pediatric cancer heroes and bidding on our special auction which features jerseys designed by pediatric oncology patients.”

Since its inception during the 2013-14 season, the 365 Fund, created by former Predators goaltenderPekka Rinne and former Predators captain Shea Weber, has raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions to advance pediatric cancer research efforts at Monroe Carell.

"We are incredibly grateful for the longstanding and continuing support from the Nashville Predators,”Debra Friedman, MD, MS, Director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Deputy Director of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and holder of the E. Bronson Ingram Chair in Pediatric Oncology said. "The players have made such a difference for so many children, and the 365 Fund has supported research that has improved the outcomes for many children and their families. The Predators are true partners in our fight against cancer, and we wish them a wonderful season."

The night will feature five patient ambassadors from Monroe Carell who will take part in various in-game activations including a ceremonial puck drop, high-fiving the team before they take the ice for warmups, riding the Zambonis and more.

It will also include specialty jerseys designed by pediatric oncology patients that each player will sign. Fans can bid on these jerseys by texting PREDS to 76278; the auction will close at the start of the third period of Thursday’s game. Additionally, Predators goaltender Justus Annunen will wear a custommask designed by pediatric cancer patients. Vaughn Pro Choice donated the mask and David Gunnarsson of DaveArt donated the paint job. Fans can bid on the mask by texting ANNUNEN to 76278; the auction will close Thursday, March 12 at 8 p.m. CT.

To help make a bigger difference, the Preds Foundation is calling on SMASHVILLE to support the fight against pediatric cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell. Here are ways fans can get involved:

Wear gold, the color for childhood cancer awareness, to the game on Thursday to represent the strength and resilience of pediatric cancer patients.

Bid on silent auction items by texting PREDS to 76278.

Donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund. The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations.

Purchase tickets to the Feb. 26 Pediatric Cancer Night game through this link. Each ticket package includes a limited-edition SMASH CANCER hat from the NASH Collection, and a portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the 365 Fund.

Purchase an "I Fight For" foam puck in honor, or in memory, of someone fighting cancer. For $10, the buyer will receive one puck and one will be added to the Hockey Fights Cancer net at Bridgestone Arena, which represents all those we are fighting for in Smashville. Stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during a Preds game to purchase.

Purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise at the Foundation table (section 106/107).

Purchase mystery pucks ($35), mystery mini sticks ($25) and signed teddy bears ($50) from the Foundation table (section 106/107).

Write names of individuals and loved ones battling cancer on a chalkboard on the main concourse.

Stop by the main atrium and meet Angel Heart Farm’s newest pony, Franny. Learn more about how Angel Heart Farm uses equine assisted therapy for children facing chronic or life-threatening illness and their families in conjunction with their medical treatments.

Attend the plaza party on the Bridgestone Arena plaza featuring, activities for families and opportunities to donate to the 365 Fund.

Fill out a gold "I FIGHT FOR" sign at these zones around the arena: Lexus Lounge, Foundation Table (outside section 106/107), fan information desk (outside section 331) and on the Bridgestone Arena plaza.

Stop by the Gift of Life table by section 117 on the concourse to join the bone marrow registry.

Follow @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation on social media as we highlight our pediatric cancer heroes.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2025, the Preds Foundation raised over $2 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.