Preds Excited, Honored to Host Moms for Trip to Dallas

Steven Stamkos has done just about everything over the course of his illustrious NHL career.

But bring his mom, Lesley, along for the ride? Well, the future Hall-of-Famer will be adding another first this weekend.

For the second time in franchise history, the Predators are hosting their moms on a roadtrip - a one-game journey to Dallas - to show some of their biggest fans what life is like in the best League in the world.

Usually, the dads are the ones who make the journey for trips like this, and teams across the NHL have made this an annual occurrence. But in recent years, different groups have gotten the call.

The Preds held their first moms' trip on New Year’s Eve of 2018 in Washington - a rousing success that saw the visitors give their mothers plenty to cheer about in a six-goal win. But it’s been a minute since that first excursion.

And now, the mothers who did whatever it took to help get their sons to this point will receive a well-deserved reward.

“She's very excited, and I’m excited,” Stamkos said of the trip. “She’s been giving me the gears for years about how come the dads get all the fun trips? So, I’m excited.”