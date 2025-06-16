Josi, Saros Named to Preliminary Rosters Ahead of Olympic Winter Games

A pair of Preds now have plans for February.

Captain Roman Josi and goaltender Juuse Saros have been named to the preliminary rosters for their respective countries - Switzerland and Finland - to skate at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The upcoming showcase will mark the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014, and the anticipation is already building.

Josi has spent his entire NHL career with the Predators and won the Norris Trophy in 2020 as the League’s top defenseman. The 35-year-old Bern native also skated for his country in the 2014 Olympics and has participated in nine World Championships where he’s earned three silver medals. Josi is Nashville’s all-time leader in assists (534), points (724), power-play points (261) and games played (962).

Saros is set to participate in the Olympics for the first time. The netminder has appeared in 408 NHL contests - all with Nashville - and has 202 victories to his name. Saros was an NHL All-Star in both 2022 and 2023, and he recently backstopped Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship with a 1.67 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.

The men’s tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will begin with preliminary contests on Feb. 11, with the Gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.