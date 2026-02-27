O'Reilly Recording Points - and Children's Songs - in Nashville

Preds Alternate Captain Teams With Friend Kelly James to Form Mac N Cheeze Duo

JR302520
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Ryan O’Reilly has had plenty of titles over the course of his NHL career. 

Alternate captain, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion - the Predators centerman has accomplished just about everything. 

But children’s musician? Why not? 

“I don't think there's many guys in the League that can say that they're children's musicians as well,” O’Reilly laughed on the latest episode of the Preds Official Podcast. “We wanted to make my kids laugh, and that was the whole goal. We thought, ‘Well, let's make our friends’ kids laugh, and hopefully their parents laugh. We just kept getting more people involved in the idea.”

That idea, born between O’Reilly and his longtime friend, Kelly James, has turned into more than either of the former junior hockey teammates could have imagined. 

O’Reilly and James are also known these days as “Mac N Cheeze,” a “Nashville-based children’s music duo” and a “playful, music-first kids project.” 

With the songs and music videos for “Pizza Party” and “Coconut” already out into the world, the pair is set to release a full-length album, also entitled “Pizza Party” on April 10. 

“It just kind of took a while to get this whole thing off the ground and running, but it started as a fun little joke for our friends, and it just kind of kept getting traction,” O’Reilly said. “And now we've got a full album… We’ve got the Preds behind us, the NHL, and it's been hilarious; a fun process.”

During their time as teammates with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, O’Reilly and James bonded over a love of music and what James calls a realization that perhaps he and O’Reilly were, “maybe a little funny or different or silly” when it came to their creativity. 

Once O’Reilly and his wife, Dayna, started a family, the Clinton, Ont., native picked up his guitar and began to play music his children could enjoy - “Something they could kind of groove to” other than “Pearl Jam or the Lumineers.” 

What started as just having fun around the house hit an inflection point when O’Reilly signed with the Predators back in the summer of 2023. Now that the family was living in Nashville - Music City USA, of course - his wife suggested he and James should actually record some of their tunes. 

“That really kind of kicked the tires for us,” O’Reilly said. “Like, hey, let's get serious and make some silly songs.”

With connections from the Preds and the music world, O’Reilly and James got into a studio and began recording what would eventually turn into an album that includes the first single, “Pizza Party” - which has also become a favorite among O’Reilly’s Nashville teammates. 

So much so, in fact, that the track can be heard blaring from the Preds locker room following a win. 

The song had a soft release while the Predators were in Sweden last November as part of the NHL Global Series, and word had spread among his teammates the track was out. It didn’t take long for the catchy hook to find its way through the roster. 

“The boys were all listening to it on the bus on the way to the game and stuff like that [and we’re saying], ‘If we win tonight, that’s our win song,’” O’Reilly recalled. “I thought they were kind of joking around, but sure enough, we found a way to squeak out a win and walk into the room, and the boys are all rocking out, singing ‘Pizza Party,’ and it’s been a win song since. It’s just hilarious. Like, that's one thing to play in the NHL, but I never thought in a million years the boys would be rocking out to one of my children's songs as their win song.”

Ultimately, the project is not only bringing joy to children - and adults - but it’s showing a different side of a hockey player who is known for his willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win. 

And while O’Reilly stresses this is a side project during his free time with his hockey career still very much remaining his professional focus - the album was recorded during a previous offseason - the happiness the pair show while discussing songs like “Bye, Bye, Bye, Mr. Poo” and “The Irish Pirate” brings out a childlike amusement we could all use a dose of. 

“I think there's something's cool about hockey being a very tough sport and…you see guys with their missing teeth and that kind of thing, but they come in and they have such a big heart,” James said. “They could be silly and break down those walls a little bit, and that just really shows, I think, to kids that you don't have to be just one way and that kind of thing… There’s something super special about the power that these guys have over making someone's day. I know all the guys on the Predators, and I've seen them do it.”

The full album will be available wherever digital music is found, and the pair hopes more songs will be in their future. But, regardless of where this all goes, their love for music - and for making others laugh - has grown exponentially. 

And perhaps one day when O’Reilly looks back on everything he accomplished, maybe “children’s musician” will be his favorite title of all. 

“We don't know what's going to come of this exactly, but if it does ever bring in any sort of income for us, we're going to try to do some good with it,” O’Reilly said. “Music and hockey have been such big things in our lives that have done so much, so we want to be able to make that more accessible. There’s so many great charities out there we want to help, too. So, share it as much as you can, and all the fans, we appreciate [their support], the Preds and all their support, and just helping get it out there and spreading it. But we want to spread some laughs, and hopefully we can do some good with this.”

To hear the entire interview with Mac N Cheeze, click here to listen to the Preds Official Podcast.

News Feed

Preds Return From Olympic Break With Comeback Win Over Blackhawks

Haula, Saros Proud to Return to Nashville as Olympic Bronze Medalists

Preds Official Podcast: Pizza Party With Mac N Cheeze feat. Ryan O'Reilly & Kelly James

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, February 26

Following Week of Practices, Preds Ready to Resume Season, Begin Playoff Push

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Pediatric Cancer Night on Feb. 26

Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Foundation Dazzles Fans With Annual GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction

L'Heureux Bringing Confidence, Swagger Once More, Ready to Make the Most of New Opportunity With Preds

Predators Sign Jake Lucchini to One-Year Contract

American Preds Thrilled With Gold Medal Result at Olympic Winter Games

Predators Recall Zachary L'Heureux, Matthew Wood From Milwaukee (AHL)

Saros, Haula Win Bronze Medals With Finland at Olympic Winter Games

Preds Official Podcast: Healthy Preds feat. Michael McCarron & Dr. Lance LeClere

Preds Return to Practice Feeling Rested, Rejuvenated for Resumption of Regular Season

Olympic Winter Games Blog: Following the Preds in Milan

Predators Recall Matt Murray From Milwaukee (AHL) 

Saros has 'really been big' for Team Finland at Olympics