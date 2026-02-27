O'Reilly Recording Points - and Children's Songs - in Nashville

Ryan O’Reilly has had plenty of titles over the course of his NHL career.

Alternate captain, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion - the Predators centerman has accomplished just about everything.

But children’s musician? Why not?

“I don't think there's many guys in the League that can say that they're children's musicians as well,” O’Reilly laughed on the latest episode of the Preds Official Podcast. “We wanted to make my kids laugh, and that was the whole goal. We thought, ‘Well, let's make our friends’ kids laugh, and hopefully their parents laugh. We just kept getting more people involved in the idea.”

That idea, born between O’Reilly and his longtime friend, Kelly James, has turned into more than either of the former junior hockey teammates could have imagined.

O’Reilly and James are also known these days as “Mac N Cheeze,” a “Nashville-based children’s music duo” and a “playful, music-first kids project.”

With the songs and music videos for “Pizza Party” and “Coconut” already out into the world, the pair is set to release a full-length album, also entitled “Pizza Party” on April 10.

“It just kind of took a while to get this whole thing off the ground and running, but it started as a fun little joke for our friends, and it just kind of kept getting traction,” O’Reilly said. “And now we've got a full album… We’ve got the Preds behind us, the NHL, and it's been hilarious; a fun process.”

During their time as teammates with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, O’Reilly and James bonded over a love of music and what James calls a realization that perhaps he and O’Reilly were, “maybe a little funny or different or silly” when it came to their creativity.

Once O’Reilly and his wife, Dayna, started a family, the Clinton, Ont., native picked up his guitar and began to play music his children could enjoy - “Something they could kind of groove to” other than “Pearl Jam or the Lumineers.”

What started as just having fun around the house hit an inflection point when O’Reilly signed with the Predators back in the summer of 2023. Now that the family was living in Nashville - Music City USA, of course - his wife suggested he and James should actually record some of their tunes.

“That really kind of kicked the tires for us,” O’Reilly said. “Like, hey, let's get serious and make some silly songs.”

With connections from the Preds and the music world, O’Reilly and James got into a studio and began recording what would eventually turn into an album that includes the first single, “Pizza Party” - which has also become a favorite among O’Reilly’s Nashville teammates.

So much so, in fact, that the track can be heard blaring from the Preds locker room following a win.

The song had a soft release while the Predators were in Sweden last November as part of the NHL Global Series, and word had spread among his teammates the track was out. It didn’t take long for the catchy hook to find its way through the roster.

“The boys were all listening to it on the bus on the way to the game and stuff like that [and we’re saying], ‘If we win tonight, that’s our win song,’” O’Reilly recalled. “I thought they were kind of joking around, but sure enough, we found a way to squeak out a win and walk into the room, and the boys are all rocking out, singing ‘Pizza Party,’ and it’s been a win song since. It’s just hilarious. Like, that's one thing to play in the NHL, but I never thought in a million years the boys would be rocking out to one of my children's songs as their win song.”