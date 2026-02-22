American Preds Thrilled With Gold Medal Result at Olympic Winter Games

Brady Skjei was almost 5,000 miles away from Milan, Italy, on Sunday morning as the United States defeated Canada in overtime to win the Gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games, but he may have still played a small role in the victory.

The American defenseman, who captured his own Gold at the World Championships for his country last May, couldn’t wipe the smile off his face after Nashville’s practice following the third Olympic Gold in USA men’s hockey history.

And as Skjei discussed his overjoyed feelings for his fellow countrymen, a teammate - but rival on Sunday - Steven Stamkos wanted to make sure the Minnesota native revealed how he squashed the superstitions of the Canadian.

“So, we're watching the Canadian game against Czechia [on Thursday] that they won in overtime, and we’ve got our spots on the couch right in front of the TV [in the players’ lounge],” Skjei recalled. “Stammer wanted to switch today, because I was in his spot when [Canada] won, but I stayed strong. I think that might’ve been the difference with the U.S. winning.”

Whatever it takes.

As Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner less than two minutes into the extra session, the Americans in the room - Skjei, Michael McCarron, Cole Smith, Nick Blankenburg and Nick Perbix, as well as a handful of support staff - couldn’t help but rub it in for any Canadian within earshot.

“It was wild,” McCarron smiled. “I mean, obviously we have a ton of Americans in here and a ton of Canadians, so the banter back and forth was fun. It's fun to be a part of… You don’t usually watch a high stakes game at 7 a.m., so that was fun this morning. To have a coffee with them and have some breakfast and chirp each other back and forth, it was fun.”

“I think it was the first time in a long time I've set my alarm that early,” Blankenburg said. “I got up at 6:30 and was the first one here at 7:15 to watch the game. So, I got a coffee and just hung on the couch. It was cool to be around the guys, and obviously we’ve got a couple of Americans here, so we had a nice little celebration. That’s pretty cool for us to experience it.”

Predators Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Morley, who served as a trainer for Team USA at the Olympics, was seen on television hugging players with a smile much wider than the newfound gap in Hughes’s teeth following a third-period high stick - a blemish that made for epic photographs in the aftermath of the goal that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.