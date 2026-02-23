L'Heureux Bringing Confidence, Swagger Once More, Ready to Make the Most of New Opportunity With Preds

The man they call “Happy” was initially anything but.

After appearing in 62 games at the NHL level with the Predators last season, Zach L’Heureux thought he’d be hearing his name called inside Bridgestone Arena on Opening Night in October.

Instead, he found himself on a flight to Milwaukee to join Nashville’s AHL affiliate.

The assignment was jarring - a move the scrappy winger, who became a fan favorite as a rookie in Nashville known for playing a feisty game with an offensive touch, never saw coming.

But if there’s anything L’Heureux has realized over the past five months, it’s not only that the NHL is very much a business, it’s that he has to be at his very best to find his place on the Predators roster.

So, on Saturday night after he finished playing a back-to-back pair of games with the Admirals, L’Heureux set his alarm for a 5 a.m. flight to Nashville after earning a recall back to Tennessee.

And following Sunday morning’s practice with just barely a couple of hours of sleep in his system, L’Heureux still found enough energy to smile, also realizing he’d much rather be running on fumes in Nashville than napping in Milwaukee.

“Definitely a little sleepy this morning after that 5 a.m. flight from Milwaukee, but wouldn't want to be anywhere else,” L’Heureux grinned.

Now, he plans on making the most of his latest opportunity.

“When I first got cut and sent down there, I wanted to make sure I had a good attitude and work my way back,” L’Heureux said. “I did that, but unfortunately got injured, kind of had to reset and restart the whole process again, but I picked up exactly where I left off. I played a lot of good hockey games, found my confidence, my swagger back, and I think that was a big key for me - finding that love, finding that work ethic again, because I felt like I may have lost that a little bit last year. I think I'm more ready than ever now to hopefully string a few games together here, maybe establish myself on the roster and show that I can play here full time.”

While he hasn’t played an NHL game this season, this isn’t his first call-up since that October assignment. L’Heureux was back in Nashville last November, but an injury prevented him from getting into a game. So, back down to Milwaukee he went.

But all he did with the Admirals was average a point-per-game with 14 goals and 14 helpers in 28 outings to go along with 65 penalty minutes. He very much showed he was still capable of being an impactful player, but the 2021 first-round pick wasn’t getting another call.

Admittedly, that reality wasn’t always easy to face.

“There's definitely a lot of frustrating moments, and I expect perfection every night,” L’Heureux said. “When you're down there, you're trying to do everything. It feels like you have to be perfect all the time to get that opportunity. As time kind of strung out and felt like maybe I was going to get my chance, it wasn’t coming. There were a lot of frustrating moments, but I think I stuck with it. Some nights are easier than others, but at the end of the day, I still think I was consistent. I was able to make an impact for the team every night. I knew that if I kept working at it, kept working hard, doing the little things right, that eventually the time would come. So, I think my mindset was good the entire time and excited to get back going here.”

Once he became an NHL regular last season, there were times when L’Heureux thought he had it all figured out. But at just 22 years of age, a professional career is just beginning. The way the last year has played out taught L’Heureux plenty about himself - not only as a player, but as a person.

“I think overall, I may have gotten a little complacent last year,” L’Heureux said of his rookie season. “It was maybe a little bit of a shock at the start, because I thought I had a good summer, a good camp, and kind of just fell short. But it's probably the best thing that could have happened to me, in hindsight. It’s motivated me to want to be back to this level, to not take anything for granted. I know what I'm getting into now. I'm not as starstruck and wide-eyed. I know exactly what I need to do to stay here. I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity here for the back stretch of the season, and I’m going to try to make the best of it.”

He’s stronger and faster with another year of hockey to his credit, but L’Heureux says he hasn’t really changed anything about his game and what has made him successful in the past. Rather, he’s embraced the opportunities that were presented to him in Milwaukee while rediscovering parts of his game he may have lost a bit.

Now, at this juncture of the season with the Predators, L’Heureux knows exactly what he needs to do to find his place in the lineup. So does the top decision maker.

“He deserved his call-up 100 percent,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of L’Heureux. “I thought he's playing his best hockey I've seen from him in a couple of years. So, he deserves to come back up, and hopefully he can carry us and give us a little little jolt here for our group. When he’s on top of his game, we know what he can do.”

That spark could be exactly what the Predators need. With the NHL season set to resume in just a few days following the Olympic break, the Preds will find themselves four points out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, but still very much in the hunt for postseason consideration.

Over the past few days, L’Heureux’s NHL teammates have reiterated the fact that there is simply no time for easing back into games. Instead, the Predators intend on picking right back up where they left off from a two-month stretch that saw them work their way back into contention.

And for L’Heureux? There’s no cause he’d rather contribute to than the one an early morning flight delivered him right into the thick of.

Now, the smile is back, and he’s never been happier.

“I just want to bring that energy,” L’Heureux said. “When I first got called up last year, I had that, and I think maybe it slipped a little bit. But at the end of the day, I know exactly what I can bring to a team. I’ve got to do it on a nightly basis. Obviously, the schedule is a lot more hectic up here than it is [in the AHL], but I'm feeling fresh. I'm feeling good for this time of the year, keeping my body in shape, keeping the tank on full as much as I can. Hopefully I can be a spark plug, get in and just show that I've improved and I’ve taken a step.

“Whenever I have that chance, I’m going with confidence, with swagger, and don't lose that. I think that's what I'm going to try to remind myself every night.”