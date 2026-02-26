Preds Return From Olympic Break With Comeback Win Over Blackhawks

The Predators returned from the Olympic break just how they had planned.

Ryan O’Reilly tallied what proved to be the game-winner, and Nashville came back to beat the Chicago Blackhawks by a 4-2 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds get back in the win column after a pair of losses prior to the hiatus, and more importantly, keeps them very much in the thick of the playoff race.

Filip Forsberg, Matthew Wood and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Preds, and Justus Annunen was excellent in net with 21 saves to help his club to their 27th win of the campaign.

On a day that began with the Preds preaching urgency in their game from the drop of the puck, they found a way to deliver and do anything but ease their way back into the schedule.

“It's great to win,” O’Reilly said. “It wasn't the prettiest game by us, but we found a way, and that's huge. We're in this race and need the points, and we wanted to come out and get a big win. We stuck with it. There's some great efforts… We have to be a lot better, especially [against] these teams [we’re going to be] playing, but to get two points, that'll hopefully give us some confidence and move on.”

Forsberg gave the Preds a 1-0 lead in the opening period when he capitalized on a Chicago turnover and sniped a shot past Spencer Knight for his 25th of the season. But in the second stanza, it was Connor Bedard who answered with a goal of his own to even the score through 40 minutes.

The Blackhawks then took their first lead of the night early in the final frame, but it didn’t last long. In the dying seconds of a Nashville power play, Wood wristed a shot into the top corner of the net to even the score, a goal Brunette called the most important of the game.

“A huge goal for him,” Brunette said of Wood. “He’s going to be a really important piece here. I love the [trajectory] he's on right now, and it was nice to see him get a goal. I think for him, we always talk about building confidence in different parts of his game, but that's what he can do that's really special.”