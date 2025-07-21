Former Preds Captain Weber Officially Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Drafted 49th overall by the Predators in the 2003 NHL Draft - coincidentally held in Nashville - it wasn’t long before Weber established himself as not only one of the League’s best defenseman, but also top overall players.

Weber skated 11 seasons in Nashville and served as captain for six of those campaigns, and he captured the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2016 following two runner-up finishes for the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the League’s top defenseman.

Known across the hockey world for his physicality and thunderous slap shot, Weber won the NHL’s Hardest Shot Competition in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020, topping out at 108.5 miles per hour. A seven-time NHL All-Star, Weber is also a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

“From there, I was off to Nashville who helped me launch a 16-year NHL career,” Weber said during his Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech in November. “I’d like to thank David Poile, Barry Trotz and the Predators for giving me a chance to live out my childhood dream in a city I now consider a second home. Trotzy and David, I’m forever grateful for the lessons in life, hockey and leadership you guys shared with me.

“To this day, my love for the game remains strong, even if my body didn't hold up as long as I had hoped,” Weber said. “It's because there's so much to be grateful for when playing this game. And it's not just the big moments, grinding out a playoff win or taking home Olympic gold. It's in the small, seemingly routine moments that matter the most. It's those friendships built during countless plane and bus rides, team dinners or breaking things down in the trainer's room. It's when a veteran player takes you under their wing and shows you what it truly means to be a professional. I want to thank all those players for demonstrating the importance of hard work and dedication. By passing on your knowledge to the next generation, you're ensuring that the spirit of this game continues to thrive.”