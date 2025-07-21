Former Preds Captain Weber Officially Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

One of Nashville's Top Players in Franchise History Receives Third Hall Induction Over Past Year

Shea Weber Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
By Brooks Bratten

The accolades just keep on coming for Shea Weber.

Following an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, followed by a spot in the inaugural class of the Preds Golden Hall, the former Preds captain officially became a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Nashville.

Weber joins former Predators teammates Pekka Rinne, Mike Fisher and David Legwand - as well former Preds General Manager David Poile and Preds broadcasting legend Terry Crisp - as members of the TSHF.

“Shea Weber exemplifies the grit, leadership, and dedication that define a true champion, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Brad Willis said in a statement. “From his years as the backbone of the Nashville Predators to his impact on the sport of hockey as a whole, Shea has left a lasting legacy in Tennessee. We are honored to welcome him to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.”

Weber’s longtime friend, Mike Maguire of Best Buddies, was in attendance Saturday night in Nashville to accept the honor on Weber’s behalf.

Drafted 49th overall by the Predators in the 2003 NHL Draft - coincidentally held in Nashville - it wasn’t long before Weber established himself as not only one of the League’s best defenseman, but also top overall players.

Weber skated 11 seasons in Nashville and served as captain for six of those campaigns, and he captured the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2016 following two runner-up finishes for the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the League’s top defenseman.

Known across the hockey world for his physicality and thunderous slap shot, Weber won the NHL’s Hardest Shot Competition in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020, topping out at 108.5 miles per hour. A seven-time NHL All-Star, Weber is also a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

“From there, I was off to Nashville who helped me launch a 16-year NHL career,” Weber said during his Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech in November. “I’d like to thank David Poile, Barry Trotz and the Predators for giving me a chance to live out my childhood dream in a city I now consider a second home. Trotzy and David, I’m forever grateful for the lessons in life, hockey and leadership you guys shared with me.

“To this day, my love for the game remains strong, even if my body didn't hold up as long as I had hoped,” Weber said. “It's because there's so much to be grateful for when playing this game. And it's not just the big moments, grinding out a playoff win or taking home Olympic gold. It's in the small, seemingly routine moments that matter the most. It's those friendships built during countless plane and bus rides, team dinners or breaking things down in the trainer's room. It's when a veteran player takes you under their wing and shows you what it truly means to be a professional. I want to thank all those players for demonstrating the importance of hard work and dedication. By passing on your knowledge to the next generation, you're ensuring that the spirit of this game continues to thrive.”

