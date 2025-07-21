Former Preds Captain Weber Officially Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The accolades just keep on coming for Shea Weber.
Following an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, followed by a spot in the inaugural class of the Preds Golden Hall, the former Preds captain officially became a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Nashville.
Weber joins former Predators teammates Pekka Rinne, Mike Fisher and David Legwand - as well former Preds General Manager David Poile and Preds broadcasting legend Terry Crisp - as members of the TSHF.
“Shea Weber exemplifies the grit, leadership, and dedication that define a true champion, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Brad Willis said in a statement. “From his years as the backbone of the Nashville Predators to his impact on the sport of hockey as a whole, Shea has left a lasting legacy in Tennessee. We are honored to welcome him to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025.”
Weber’s longtime friend, Mike Maguire of Best Buddies, was in attendance Saturday night in Nashville to accept the honor on Weber’s behalf.