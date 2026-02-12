Olympic Winter Games Blog: Following the Preds in Milan

Keep Up With Josi, Forsberg, Saros, Haula as They Skate at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

GettyImages-2261257161
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The quest for Gold is underway.

From Milan, Italy, the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have officially arrived, and for the first time in 12 years, NHL players are in attendance.

That includes four members of the Nashville Predators competing in the Olympic Winter Games over the next two weeks with another representing his country off the ice.

Preds Captain Roman Josi is also captaining his native Switzerland, while forward Filip Forsberg of Sweden, plus forward Erik Haula and goaltender Juuse Saros of Finland, are making their first appearances at the Games. Predators Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Morley is also in Milan to serve as a trainer for Team USA.

Twelve teams will compete for Gold, and each country will play three preliminary games in their respective groups before all 12 then move on to a single-elimination playoff. The Bronze Medal Game is set for Feb. 21, while the Gold Medal Game comes Feb. 22 at 7 a.m. CT.

The NBC family of networks and their Peacock streaming service will carry the games, and the NHL app has each game listed under the schedule tab.

Here's how the Preds are faring:

February 11:

Saros made 21 saves in Finland's debut, but they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Czechia in the first contest of the tournament. Forsberg's Swedes followed up with a 5-2 victory over Italy on Day One.

February 12:

Josi was all over the ice and recorded a beautiful wraparoud assist on Switzerland's third goal en route to a 4-0 victory over France.

