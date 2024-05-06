Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Penguins forwards Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi will represent Team Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, it was announced today. This year's World Championship will be held from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Puustinen won silver with Finland at the 2021 World Championship. Puljujarvi represented Finland at the 2017 World Championship.

Puustinen, 24, played in 52 games with Pittsburgh this season and totaled 20 points (5G-15A). The Kuopio, Finland native led Penguins rookies in goals (5), assists (15) and points (20). The 5-foot-9, 183-pound forward also appeared in 24 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League where he recorded 13 points (5G-8A) and led the team with three points (1G-2A) in two playoff games.

Puljujarvi, 25, who came to Pittsburgh on a professional tryout on December 10, 2023, signed a two-year contract with the Penguins on February 4. The Alvkarleby, Sweden native who was raised in Finland, played in 22 games and tallied four points (3G-1A) with the Penguins in 2023-24. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound forward also totaled nine points (4G-5A) in 13 games with the WBS Penguins prior to his stint with Pittsburgh.

Below is Team Finland's Preliminary Round Schedule. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.