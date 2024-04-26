Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Ty Hennes has been named an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, which will be held May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Hennes, 44, recently completed his ninth year with the Penguins organization (second as an assistant coach) and will make his first international appearance on Team USA's coaching staff at the IIHF World Championship this May.

Before his promotion to assistant coach on November 22, 2022, Hennes spent four seasons as the Penguins' skating and skills development coach. Previously, he assisted the Penguins' coaching staff with practices, skills sessions and on-ice injury rehabilitation and was an 'eye in the sky' during home games. Hennes also worked with injured players returning to play during the 2016 and '17 Stanley Cup Championship seasons.

Hennes, who is a native of Dickinson, North Dakota, but grew up in Kent, Washington, has previously been involved with USA Hockey. He has served as a coach and evaluator at various USA Hockey National Player Development Camps. Prior to that, Hennes was a regional manager for USA Hockey's American Development Model which is a joint initiative between the NHL and USA Hockey to develop the next generation of American born hockey players.

A Boston College (NCAA) 2001 National Championship team member, Hennes played four seasons with the Eagles from 2000-04. After Boston College, Hennes played four seasons of professional hockey from 2004-08 split between the ECHL and the now defunct Central Hockey League while obtaining his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic Medicine in Dallas.