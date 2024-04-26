Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

1431027T_IIHF_Champ_Hennes_1920x1080
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Ty Hennes has been named an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, which will be held May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Hennes, 44, recently completed his ninth year with the Penguins organization (second as an assistant coach) and will make his first international appearance on Team USA's coaching staff at the IIHF World Championship this May.

Before his promotion to assistant coach on November 22, 2022, Hennes spent four seasons as the Penguins' skating and skills development coach. Previously, he assisted the Penguins' coaching staff with practices, skills sessions and on-ice injury rehabilitation and was an 'eye in the sky' during home games. Hennes also worked with injured players returning to play during the 2016 and '17 Stanley Cup Championship seasons.

Hennes, who is a native of Dickinson, North Dakota, but grew up in Kent, Washington, has previously been involved with USA Hockey. He has served as a coach and evaluator at various USA Hockey National Player Development Camps. Prior to that, Hennes was a regional manager for USA Hockey's American Development Model which is a joint initiative between the NHL and USA Hockey to develop the next generation of American born hockey players. 

A Boston College (NCAA) 2001 National Championship team member, Hennes played four seasons with the Eagles from 2000-04. After Boston College, Hennes played four seasons of professional hockey from 2004-08 split between the ECHL and the now defunct Central Hockey League while obtaining his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic Medicine in Dallas.

News Feed

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Scholarship Applications Are Now Available Online

Alex Nedeljkovic's Confidence is Contagious

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 15

"Gutsy Effort" Leads to Penguins Victory in New Jersey

Penguins to Host Police vs. Firefighters in ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ on April 6

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (04.02.24)

Penguins Gut Out Victory Over Rangers

Crosby Clinches 19th Point-Per-Game Season; Ties Wayne Gretzky for Most in NHL History

Game Preview: Penguins at Rangers (04.01.24)

Spooner Having Standout PWHL Season: "It's Very Inspirational"

Penguins Gave Away Momentum in Loss to Columbus

Game Preview: Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets (03.30.24)

More Cowbell!

Malkin’s Parents Bring Good Luck in Return to Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (03.28.24)

Penguins Defeat Canes in First Meeting Since Trade

Penguins To Hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ Presented by U. S. Steel on Thursday, March 28