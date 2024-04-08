Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

IMG_6993
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending April 7, it was announced today.

Crosby notched six points (5G-1A) in four games for the Penguins this past week, helping the team go a perfect 4-0-0 and gain valuable ground in the Eastern Conference Standings. Crosby led the team in goals and points this past week, and since the week began on Apr. 1, only Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos (6) has scored more goals than Crosby’s five, and his six points were tied for sixth in the NHL.

Crosby kicked off the week in dramatic fashion with a three-point performance (2G-1A) at Madison Square Garden on Apr. 1, ensuring he would average a point per game or better for the 19th time in his 19-year career. He and Wayne Gretzky (19) are the only players in NHL history with 19 point-per-game seasons.

The Pittsburgh captain followed that performance up one night later with another multi-goal performance (2G), both of which came in the third period to extend his personal point streak to six games (6G-9A). On Saturday night against Tampa Bay, Crosby notched his 40th goal of the year, marking the third time in his career hes tallied 40 or more goals and making him just the seventh player in NHL history to score 40 goals after their 36th birthday.

Crosby leads the Penguins in goals (40), assists (45), points (85) and is tied for second in game-winning goals (3). Only six players in the NHL have more even-strength points than Crosby’s 65 this season.

