Remembering Adam Johnson

“He was a great kid, he was a good player,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “Boy, he could really skate. It was a privilege to be his coach. There are no words I have to explain how I feel about the whole circumstance. It's just an incredible tragedy.”

Sullivan remembers when Johnson first attended Penguins prospect development camp in the summer of 2017. The team had invited the Hibbing, Minnesota native following a tremendous sophomore season with Minnesota-Duluth, where Johnson clinched their berth in the 2017 Frozen Four with an overtime power-play goal to defeat Boston University, after scoring 18 goals in 42 games.

“That was my first experience of watching him play,” Sullivan said. “I talked to his college coaches about him when we were recruiting him to be a Penguin.”

They were thrilled when Johnson decided to sign an entry-level contract with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent. He would go on appear in 13 career NHL games and 185 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

“A kid that worked his bag off, and did everything he could to make it to this level,” Bryan Rust said.

Johnson’s first year with the Penguins, the 2017-18 season, was spent entirely in WBS. Penguins director of player development Tom Kostopoulos was team captain at the time, and he remembers it being filled with ups and downs for Johnson.

“He was getting used to pro life after leaving school early, and his college team went on to win the national championship two years in a row,” Kostopoulos said. “He was watching from afar, and he was super happy for them and supporting them. But you could tell it hit him a little deep, too, because he was missing out on it.

“But to see him accomplish his dream, get to the NHL and play and score his NHL goal, I think that made it feel like it was worth it, and he accomplished what he was trying to do.”

Johnson’s game grew and took off the following season, and he earned a late callup to Pittsburgh after posting 18 goals in the AHL. Johnson made his debut on March 21, 2019 in Nashville, and what stood out immediately was his skating ability, as Adam always had NHL speed.

“There's some guys that, when you get out there with them, they can just flat out fly,” Crosby said. “He was one of them. He could motor out there. I remember skating with him for the first time, and that was the first thing that stood out.”

“He’s one of those kids you could picture out on a Minnesota lake, just skating all day with his hockey sweater kind of floating behind him,” Kostopoulos said.