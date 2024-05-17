Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Penguins_HeadsUp_Release16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine are once again teaming up to offer the Heads UP Pittsburgh program, an innovative concussion awareness and baseline testing initiative for young athletes throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Testing for Heads UP Pittsburgh will begin on June 3rd and end on July 31st.  Free neurocognitive baseline testing will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for 2,000 athletes ages 5+.  All participants will receive a Yoga Mat.

Registration is now open and interested parents/guardians are advised to register early as available dates and locations book very quickly. To register, visit www.upmc.com/headsup.  

“It doesn’t matter what sport you play, having a head injury can be devastating,” said Yvonne Maher, executive director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “With the data collected by the experts at UPMC Sports Medicine through concussion baseline testing, the best course for recovery can be planned for our youth athletes.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine are celebrating the 14th year of Heads UP Pittsburgh. Since 2010, Heads UP has baseline tested over 30,500 young people across 39 different sports and provided concussion education awareness to over 60,000 parents, coaches, referees, and teachers. The program has expanded each year to serve more youth and include a wider spectrum of sports. Today, the program tests athletes in every major sport, cheerleading, dance, BMX biking, and many other physical activities.

This year, Heads UP testing will be offered at the following sites:

  • UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex – Cranberry, PA
  • UPMC Rooney Sports Complex – Pittsburgh, PA
  • UPMC Bethel Park – Pittsburgh, PA
  • UPMC Children’s South – South Fayette, PA
  • Community College Allegheny County North Campus – Pittsburgh, PA
  • Community College Allegheny County Boyce Campus – Monroeville, PA
  • Community College Beaver County – Monaca, PA
  • UPMC Hamot Sterling Square – Erie, PA
  • UPMC Jameson Hospital – New Castle, PA

The entire Heads UP testing process takes approximately one hour.  Parents/guardians will meet with UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program staff to learn about Heads UP Pittsburgh.  Licensed athletic trainers from UPMC Sports Medicine will supervise the program and testing.  On the day of testing, participants must not be suffering from any symptoms of a concussion, nor have a suspected injury at the time of establishing their baseline.

For more information about the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, please visit: www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org

