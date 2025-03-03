Pittsburgh Penguins Contribute $500,000 to Renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins today announced a $500,000 investment to support a full refurbishment of the Ammon Recreation Center in the Hill District, ensuring the facility continues to serve as a vital hub for youth and community programs. The funding will contribute to a city-led renovation project that will modernize the center, preserve its historic significance, and expand resources for local families.

“We know Ammon has been a cornerstone of the Hill District for generations, and we want to make sure it stays that way,” said Penguins Alternate Governor Teddy Werner. “Strong communities are built around places like this – where kids play, families gather, and neighbors connect. This investment is about preserving an institution that means so much to this neighborhood and ensuring it continues to serve future generations.”

Located just a few blocks from PPG Paints Arena, the Ammon Recreation Center has long been a cornerstone of the Hill District, offering sports, educational programs, and a space for community events. Built in the 1940’s on the site of the historic Ammon Field, the facility has provided generations of residents with opportunities to grow, connect, and take pride in their neighborhood.

This latest investment builds on the Penguins’ previous $100,000 contribution in 2020, which helped establish a Rec2Tech computer lab to bridge the digital divide for local students and families.

The Penguins’ commitment to Ammon is part of a broader strategy to support economic and community development in the region. Over the years, the team has worked with partners to help secure funding for Frankie Pace Park, contribute millions to the Greater Hill District Reinvestment Fund, and allocate significant contracts to minority- and women-owned businesses through major projects like the recently-opened FNB Financial Center and the forthcoming Music Venue development.

