Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Plans to Relaunch Team Hall of Fame

FY26_Hall_Of_Fame_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Three-Year Plan Includes Induction and Celebration of 10 Players and Builders; Class of 2025 Scheduled to be Inducted on October 25

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a three-year plan to relaunch the team’s Hall of Fame and celebrate the players and builders who have helped transform the club into one of the National Hockey League’s elite franchises over the past 58 seasons. The original Penguins Hall of Fame ran intermittently between the inaugural 1992 class and the most-recent induction in 2013.

Today, the Penguins are announcing the first 10 players and builders that have been elected into the relaunched Hall of Fame. They will join 20 individuals who were inducted into previous editions of the Hall of Fame that will now be grandfathered into the relaunched Hall of Fame. These 10 individuals will have their induction ceremonies spread throughout the next three seasons.

Each of the six players elected to the Penguins Hall of Fame won multiple Stanley Cup championships with the team – Tom Barrasso, Ron Francis, Jaromir Jagr, Chris Kunitz, Larry Murphy and Kevin Stevens. They’ll be joined by four builders who were instrumental to those championships – Scotty Bowman, Eddie Johnston, Jim Rutherford and Ray Shero (posthumously).

Penguins’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas recently called all 10 future inductees – including Kyle and Chris Shero, sons of the late Ray Shero, to deliver the news on behalf of the team.

“The Penguins are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Hockey League and permanently celebrating the success of our past players and personnel has been an important mission of our current staff all across the organization,” said Dubas. “The three-year plan is an effort to recognize those whose contributions laid the foundation for the championship standard here in Pittsburgh. It was a great honor, in my current role as the person tasked with helping to lead the Penguins back to Stanley Cup contention, to call the inductees and we look forward to unveiling the Hall of Fame display and celebrating with our players, fans and people of Pittsburgh.”

Later this fall, the Penguins will announce which four names from this group will be enshrined as the 2025 induction class. The first three classes will have between 4-5 members per year, as the 10 names announced above will be joined by additional names that a voting committee will select whenever it reconvenes to vote ahead of each season.

As the proud owners of five Stanley Cup championships, and four of the top-nine all-time NHL scoring leaders, the Penguins have a rich history that will now be able to be celebrated by fans inside PPG Paints Arena with a physical Hall of Fame space on the FedEx main concourse level. This will be the first time that the Penguins Hall of Fame will have a dedicated in-arena location.

1_REV_250825

The 2025 Hall of Fame celebration will include an on-ice ceremony prior to the home game on Saturday, October 25 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. The induction class, and a full schedule of events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Among names previously inducted into the Penguins Hall of Fame during its initial run were franchise icons Mario Lemieux, Paul Coffey, Joe Mullen, Jean Pronovost and Rick Kehoe, alongside legendary builders and contributors Craig Patrick, Bob Johnson and Mike Lange. They highlight a list of 20 players, builders and contributors already enshrined, who will remain in the relaunched Hall of Fame.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame is selected by a voting committee that currently includes 21 members. This group is comprised of former players, coaches, general managers, broadcasters and club employees, who are joined by members of the local television, radio and print media, all of whom cover the team on a regular basis.

Among the criteria that voters must weigh for Penguins Hall of Fame player candidates are career statistics, playoff performance, longevity and consistency, legacy and off-ice impact, team contributions and league/team awards and recognition. The lone eligibility requirement is that players must be retired for one season before they become eligible for election.

For builders, the criteria for consideration are longevity, regular-season success relative to their peers, playoff success, legacy and off-ice impact, and whether the builder helped the team win the Stanley Cup during their tenure.

Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame Classes by Year

1992: Rick Kehoe (Player), Jean Pronovost (Player), Bob Johnson (Builder)
1994: Syl Apps (Player)
1996: Dave Burrows (Player), Edward DeBartolo (Contributor), Elaine Heufelder (Contributor)
1999: Mario Lemieux (Player), Jack Riley (Builder)
2000: Joe Mullen (Player)
2001: Craig Patrick (Builder), Mike Lange (Contributor), A.T. Caggiano (Contributor)
2003: Les Binkley (Player), Ulf Samuelsson (Player), Vince Lascheid (Contributor)
2007: Paul Coffey (Player), Frank Sciulli (Contributor)
2013: Mark Recchi (Player), Dr. Charles ‘Chip’ Burke (Contributor)

Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame Voting Committee

Phil Bourque
Jen Bullano
Jay Caufield
Michelle Crechiolo
Wes Crosby
Bob Grove
Jenna Harner
Dejan Kovacevic
Mark Madden
Ryan Malone
Tom McMillan
Dave Molinari
Craig Patrick
Bob Pompeani
Seth Rorabaugh
Rob Rossi
Jason Spezza
Joe Starkey
Andrew Stockey
Paul Steigerwald
Matt Vensel

News Feed

Summer Check-In: Boko Imama

Penguins and First National Bank Announce Third Annual ‘FNB Small Business Development Camp’ Program for Local Pittsburgh Businesses

Parker Wotherspoon Ready to Bolster Blue Line

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

Wheeling Nailers Name Ryan Papaioannou Head Coach

Confidence is Key for Justin Brazeau’s Next Step

Penguins 2025.26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM

A Family Built for Pro Sports

Summer Check In: Asking Penguins What They Did This Summer

Learning From Dad: The Horcoff Advantage

Summer Check-In: Kris Letang

A Story Disney Wouldn’t Believe: Trethewey Becomes a Penguin

Clifton Looking to Rediscover His Best Game in Pittsburgh

Mantha Aims to Bounce Back with Penguins

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver in Exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Defenseman Phil Kemp

Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offer to Forward Vasily Ponomarev

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

Draft Rewind: Marc-Andre Fleury

Penguins Add Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, Rich Clune and Troy Paquette to Coaching Staff

Laraque impressed with diverse group of youth players at Willie O'Ree Academy

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Joona Koppanen to a One-Year Contract

Rust Making an Impact Through Friends Who Stutter

Sidney Crosby Named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Talking Fatherhood with Rickard Rakell

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Boko Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Melvin Fernstrom to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract