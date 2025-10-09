Penguins Unveil New Gold Third Jersey at Tonight’s Home Opener

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins unveiled their third jerseys in a surprise drop when they took the ice at PPG Paints Arena tonight in new gold jerseys against the New York Islanders.

The Fanatics jersey prominently features a standalone skating penguin as the crest on the ‘Penguins Gold’ background. A triangle shoulder patch, symbolic of Point State Park, encompasses three river waves, a black monochromatic checker pattern and an igloo to pay homage to the team’s original home.

Details representing Pittsburgh are included throughout the design of the jersey. The three black stripes on the sleeves mimic the three rivers of Pittsburgh – the Allegheny, the Ohio and the Monongahela. The letters and numbers are inspired by the historic trolley car system of Pittsburgh, while the loop label on the bottom of the backside of the jersey shows an iconic yellow bridge. The final detail on the inside collar is a blue and white checker pattern from the City flag and seal flanking each side of the word PITTSBURGH.

The ‘Penguins Gold’ is reminiscent of Mario Lemieux and the Penguins of the 1980s. It was most recently worn as an alternate jersey during the 2018-19 season and at the 2017 Stadium Series versus cross-state rival Philadelphia.

The jersey will be available exclusively at PensGear and pensgear.com from October 9-13. Beginning Oct. 14, the jerseys will be available at DICK’s Sporting Goods and other retail locations.

The Penguins will wear their third jerseys 11 times this season – all nine Thursday home games, as well as Saturday, November 22 versus the Seattle Kraken and Sunday, April 5 versus the Florida Panthers.

The full schedule is below:

  • Thursday, October 9 vs. New York Islanders
  • Thursday, November 6 vs. Washington Capitals
  • Saturday, November 22 vs. Seattle Kraken
  • Thursday, December 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • Thursday, January 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings
  • Thursday, January 8 vs. New Jersey Devils
  • Thursday, January 15 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
  • Thursday, January 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
  • Thursday, February 26 vs. New Jersey Devils
  • Thursday, March 5 vs. Buffalo Sabres
  • Sunday, April 5 vs. Florida Panthers

