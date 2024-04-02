Penguins to Host Police vs. Firefighters in ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ on April 6

The Penguins will host a hockey game between local police and firefighters in the 'Steel City Battle of the Badges' on Saturday, April 6 at PPG Paints Arena, it was announced today.

The matchup will occur a half hour after the conclusion of the Penguins game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1:00 PM on Saturday. The pair of teams will compete in a 60-minute game, and the winner will receive the 'Steel City Battle of the Badges Cup' afterward.

“The Penguins are proud to support the men and women of Pittsburgh Police, Fire and EMS bureaus who put their lives on the line every day to protect our city neighborhoods,” said Kevin Acklin, Penguins President of Business Operations. “We look forward to hosting the Battle of the Badges annually at PPG Paints Arena, and to having these first responders help mentor children in our learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programming at our Highmark Hunt Armory community rink next season.”

Fans attending the Penguins game against the Lightning are encouraged to move to the F.N.B. Club following the game and take seats for the 'Steel City Battle of the Badges'. Concessions will be available during the game in the F.N.B Club.

Local 1 Fire Fighters Union will host a boot collection at all gates outside of the arena prior to the Penguins matchup with the Lightning.

During the Penguins game on April 15, signed pucks from Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson will be available for auction online through the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. Proceeds from the auction, as well as the 50/50 raffle on April 6, will be divided equally between the Firefighters Memorial Fund and the Paul J. Sciullo II Scholarship.

Tickets for Saturday's Penguins game and the ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ can be purchased here. Tickets are available to be purchased for the double header, or just the ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ game only. A donation from each ticket purchased through this offer will also be evenly shared between the Firefighters Memorial Fund and the Paul J. Sciullo II Scholarship.