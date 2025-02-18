Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Foundation, with the support of 84 Lumber, will celebrate women’s history in the month of March.

The month-long celebration kicks off with the public voting for the EmpowerHER Grant, presented by 84 Lumber. The EmpowerHER Grant aims to highlight local, woman-owned businesses and provide the winning business with a $25,000 grant to further support her business. More than 200 EmpowerHER Grant nominations were collected and three finalists have been determined based on the importance of the business within their community-at-large and the impact they are making through their work. The three 2025 EmpowerHER Grant finalists are Autumn’s Bridal & Prom, Gloria Horn Sewing Studio and Urbanӓ Boutique.

Voting for the EmpowerHER Grant will run now through February 24. Learn more about the finalists and cast your vote here. The winner will be announced at the Her Hockey Game on March 2. The EmpowerHER Grant is part of 84 Lumber’s L.I.F.T. (Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive) program with the Penguins.

The Penguins will host the seventh annual Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 2. Her Hockey Day aims to recognize the incredible passion of women fans during the NHL’s Celebrating Women’s History Month. Informational tables will be throughout the concourse featuring organizations tied to advocating female empowerment in Western Pennsylvania. During the GetGo Military Salute, the Penguins will honor United States Army Reserve E-4 Specialist, Quinn Hunter, who served eight years. She is now the head coach for the Mid-State Mustangs ice hockey team in Altoona, PA.

As part of the celebration, two special ticket packages are available for Her Hockey Day on March 2. Each purchase includes a game ticket and either a purple Penguins-branded tumbler or a Pittsburgh Pennies T-shirt, honoring the city’s first women’s hockey team. Both packages are available here.

"As a woman-owned business, 84 Lumber is dedicated to helping other woman-owned companies in the communities we serve," said Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing at 84 Lumber. "Partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Her Hockey Game, L.I.F.T. Panel, and EmpowerHer Grant is an honor. We understand the meaningful impact this grant can have on small businesses, and we’re proud to help drive their success and growth."

Her Hockey Day will also include a Her Hockey Auction running from March 2-10. The Penguins Foundation will be auctioning off Her Hockey locker room nameplates, Penguins autographed memorabilia, female featured art and more. Fans can text HERHOCKEY to 76278 or visit herhockey.givesmart.com through March 10 at 12 PM to join the auction. All proceeds from game day fundraising, including the auction, will support the Pittsburgh Pennies, a girls' ice hockey program established to increase the number of girls who play hockey and to promote gender equality in the sport.

The Penguins Foundation will also be holding a Her Hockey Sweepstakes from February 22-27 for a chance to win two Casamigos Club tickets for the Penguins game on March 11, one autographed puck and a meet and greet with SportsNet Pittsburgh’s rink side reporter, Hailey Hunter. To enter the Her Hockey Sweepstakes, visit here beginning on February 22. All proceeds benefit The Pittsburgh Pennies.

The Penguins and 84 Lumber will also host a L.I.F.T. Women’s Panel on March 2. The panel will discuss the importance of women’s empowerment in overcoming obstacles faced by females in the professional world. It will feature accomplished women professionals throughout several industries that have previously been deemed as “male dominant.” For additional details and to reserve your spot, please contact Bernadette Provost at [email protected].

Visit the Penguins’ webpage dedicated to Celebrating Women's History to learn more and find the latest updates for this month-long celebration.