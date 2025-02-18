Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

1610527T_Native_Release_HerHockey

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Foundation, with the support of 84 Lumber, will celebrate women’s history in the month of March.

The month-long celebration kicks off with the public voting for the EmpowerHER Grant, presented by 84 Lumber. The EmpowerHER Grant aims to highlight local, woman-owned businesses and provide the winning business with a $25,000 grant to further support her business. More than 200 EmpowerHER Grant nominations were collected and three finalists have been determined based on the importance of the business within their community-at-large and the impact they are making through their work. The three 2025 EmpowerHER Grant finalists are Autumn’s Bridal & Prom, Gloria Horn Sewing Studio and Urbanӓ Boutique.

Voting for the EmpowerHER Grant will run now through February 24. Learn more about the finalists and cast your vote here. The winner will be announced at the Her Hockey Game on March 2. The EmpowerHER Grant is part of 84 Lumber’s L.I.F.T. (Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive) program with the Penguins.

The Penguins will host the seventh annual Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 2. Her Hockey Day aims to recognize the incredible passion of women fans during the NHL’s Celebrating Women’s History Month. Informational tables will be throughout the concourse featuring organizations tied to advocating female empowerment in Western Pennsylvania. During the GetGo Military Salute, the Penguins will honor United States Army Reserve E-4 Specialist, Quinn Hunter, who served eight years. She is now the head coach for the Mid-State Mustangs ice hockey team in Altoona, PA.

As part of the celebration, two special ticket packages are available for Her Hockey Day on March 2. Each purchase includes a game ticket and either a purple Penguins-branded tumbler or a Pittsburgh Pennies T-shirt, honoring the city’s first women’s hockey team. Both packages are available here.

"As a woman-owned business, 84 Lumber is dedicated to helping other woman-owned companies in the communities we serve," said Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing at 84 Lumber. "Partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Her Hockey Game, L.I.F.T. Panel, and EmpowerHer Grant is an honor. We understand the meaningful impact this grant can have on small businesses, and we’re proud to help drive their success and growth."

Her Hockey Day will also include a Her Hockey Auction running from March 2-10. The Penguins Foundation will be auctioning off Her Hockey locker room nameplates, Penguins autographed memorabilia, female featured art and more. Fans can text HERHOCKEY to 76278 or visit herhockey.givesmart.com through March 10 at 12 PM to join the auction. All proceeds from game day fundraising, including the auction, will support the Pittsburgh Pennies, a girls' ice hockey program established to increase the number of girls who play hockey and to promote gender equality in the sport.

The Penguins Foundation will also be holding a Her Hockey Sweepstakes from February 22-27 for a chance to win two Casamigos Club tickets for the Penguins game on March 11, one autographed puck and a meet and greet with SportsNet Pittsburgh’s rink side reporter, Hailey Hunter. To enter the Her Hockey Sweepstakes, visit here beginning on February 22. All proceeds benefit The Pittsburgh Pennies.

The Penguins and 84 Lumber will also host a L.I.F.T. Women’s Panel on March 2. The panel will discuss the importance of women’s empowerment in overcoming obstacles faced by females in the professional world. It will feature accomplished women professionals throughout several industries that have previously been deemed as “male dominant.” For additional details and to reserve your spot, please contact Bernadette Provost at [email protected].

Visit the Penguins’ webpage dedicated to Celebrating Women's History to learn more and find the latest updates for this month-long celebration.

News Feed

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Get Character Win in NYC Without Crosby, Malkin

Game Preview: 02.07.25 at New York Rangers

Rakell Gets the Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Battle Back for Hard-Fought Point vs. Devils

Game Preview: 02.04.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins Foundation Announce Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory on Feb. 22

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Heinen, Desharnais Make Penguins Debuts vs. Nashville

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Trade with Vancouver Moves the Penguins Forward

Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Crosby, ‘Ned’, Blueliners Pace Clutch Victory in Utah

Game Preview: 01.29.25 at Utah Hockey Club

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey

Penguins' Late Push Comes Up Short in San Jose

Game Preview: 01.27.25 at San Jose Sharks

Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back

Game Preview: 01.18.25 at Washington Capitals

Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game

Game Preview: 01.17.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Create Magical Day for Make-A-Wish Youngsters

Tristan Jarry Placed on Waivers: Explanation and Reaction

Lack of Details Cost Penguins in Frustrating Loss

Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken