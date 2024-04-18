Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Alex Nedeljkovic

He played terrific down the stretch, picking up points in 11 of 12 games as the Penguins battled until the night before the season finale to make the playoffs. He accomplished his goal of re-establishing himself at the NHL level after a couple of bumpy seasons in Detroit.

“It was just good to play games, and get back into a rhythm and felt like myself,” Nedeljkovic said. “I've mentioned a couple of times that just being myself, and being able to play free, and having fun with it has gone a long way. Chico (goalie coach Andy Chiodo) has done a great job of helping me with all that. So, I think it was a fine season. I think there were definitely times that we can look back on and say, ‘I want a couple of goals back’ or ‘I could have been a little bit sharper in games.’ So it kind of goes hand-in-hand with how the season went as a whole for the group.

Nedeljkovic is set to become an unrestricted free agent, having signed a one-year deal last July. He said the fantastic chemistry on and off the ice amongst this group makes him want to come back, if the situation allows it.

“I think if you've got good chemistry, good relationships with everybody, it's really easy to want to play for the guy next to you and have fun and come to the rink and be excited about coming to the rink. So yeah, I'd love to come back,” he said. “I'd love to be back in a Penguins’ sweater and pick up where we left off this year. We left off on a high note, we've played some good hockey lately, and it's hard to not want to come back and play with the guys that you have in this room.”

Full story to come on the goalies in the coming days.