Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

After the Penguins played their last game of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday on Long Island - finishing the year strong but still falling short of the postseason - several players spoke during the team’s season-ending media availability on Thursday (April 18). Here are the biggest takeaways from those conversations.
Sidney Crosby
After a remarkable season that is tied for the most productive year by a 36-year-old in NHL history with 42 goals and 94 points, the captain said he “feels pretty good” – adding with a wry grin, “as far as the body goes, it doesn’t get any easier. But I think relative to a full season and our schedule, it’s always pretty busy, March and down the stretch. But this was even more so than other years, I feel like. We handled that well."
Now, the questions about a contract extension have already begun, as the captain’s current deal runs through 2024-25. Crosby said he plans to speak with Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas about signing an extension. “Obviously, I’m going to talk to Kyle and have a conversation with him,” he said. “We’ll see. I think it’s just something that I’ll have conversations with him about.”