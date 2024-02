The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Jonathan Gruden, Vinnie Hinostroza and Valtteri Puustinen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Forward Jake Guentzel has been placed on Injured Reserve. Guentzel is expected to miss up to four weeks with a projected return to the Penguins in early March.