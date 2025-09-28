Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.29.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Monday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch a live stream of the game on www.nhl.com/penguins or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
FORWARDS
11 – Filip Hallander
12 – Robby Fabbri
14 – Boko Imama
15 – Joona Koppanen
18 – Tommy Novak
22 – Sam Poulin
41 – Ville Koivunen
43 – Danton Heinen
48 – Valtteri Puustinen
49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard
53 – Philip Tomasino
81 – Ben Kindel
85 – Avery Hayes
DEFENSE
3 – Jack St. Ivany
5 – Ryan Shea
24 – Matt Dumba
27 – Ryan Graves
44 – Chase Pietila
52 – Philip Kemp
56 – Alexander Alexeyev
GOALIES
31 – Filip Larsson
35 – Tristan Jarry