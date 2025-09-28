Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.29.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Monday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch a live stream of the game on www.nhl.com/penguins or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

11 – Filip Hallander

12 – Robby Fabbri

14 – Boko Imama

15 – Joona Koppanen

18 – Tommy Novak

22 – Sam Poulin

41 – Ville Koivunen

43 – Danton Heinen

48 – Valtteri Puustinen

49 – Rafael Harvey-Pinard

53 – Philip Tomasino

81 – Ben Kindel

85 – Avery Hayes

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

5 – Ryan Shea

24 – Matt Dumba

27 – Ryan Graves

44 – Chase Pietila

52 – Philip Kemp

56 – Alexander Alexeyev

GOALIES

31 – Filip Larsson

35 – Tristan Jarry