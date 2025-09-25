Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.26.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Friday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch a live stream of the game on SNP+ or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

FORWARDS

8 – Aidan McDonough

10 – Aaron Huglen

11 – Filip Hallander

12 – Robby Fabbri

18 – Tommy Novak

19 – Connor Dewar

22 – Sam Poulin

23 – Nolan Renwick

43 – Danton Heinen

46 – Blake Lizotte

48 – Valtteri Puustinen

51 – Cal Burke

53 – Philip Tomasino

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

5 – Ryan Shea

24 – Matt Dumba

27 – Ryan Graves

44 – Chase Pietila

56 – Alexander Alexeyev

75 – Connor Clifton

GOALIES

35 – Tristan Jarry

37 – Arturs Silovs

Below is the non-game group slated to practice tomorrow, September 26 at 12:00 PM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Forwards – Justin Brazeau, Tristan Broz, Atley Calvert, Sidney Crosby, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Avery Hayes, Boko Imama, Ben Kindel, Ville Koivunen, Joona Koppanen, Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust

Defensemen – Harrison Brunicke, Finn Harding, Caleb Jones, Erik Karlsson, Philip Kemp, Kris Letang, Owen Pickering and Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders – Marc-Andre Fleury, Filip Larsson and Sergei Murashov