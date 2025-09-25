Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.26.25)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Friday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can watch a live stream of the game on SNP+ or tune in to the game on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
FORWARDS
8 – Aidan McDonough
10 – Aaron Huglen
11 – Filip Hallander
12 – Robby Fabbri
18 – Tommy Novak
19 – Connor Dewar
22 – Sam Poulin
23 – Nolan Renwick
43 – Danton Heinen
46 – Blake Lizotte
48 – Valtteri Puustinen
51 – Cal Burke
53 – Philip Tomasino
DEFENSE
3 – Jack St. Ivany
5 – Ryan Shea
24 – Matt Dumba
27 – Ryan Graves
44 – Chase Pietila
56 – Alexander Alexeyev
75 – Connor Clifton
GOALIES
35 – Tristan Jarry
37 – Arturs Silovs
Below is the non-game group slated to practice tomorrow, September 26 at 12:00 PM at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Forwards – Justin Brazeau, Tristan Broz, Atley Calvert, Sidney Crosby, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Avery Hayes, Boko Imama, Ben Kindel, Ville Koivunen, Joona Koppanen, Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust
Defensemen – Harrison Brunicke, Finn Harding, Caleb Jones, Erik Karlsson, Philip Kemp, Kris Letang, Owen Pickering and Parker Wotherspoon
Goaltenders – Marc-Andre Fleury, Filip Larsson and Sergei Murashov